We’ve been hearing that The Vampire Diaries is leaving Netflix for quite some time but new intel suggests it could be leaving as soon as September 2022 in the United States and in the New Year for others. Here’s the current expected removal timeline for The Vampire Diaries on Netflix.

The popular teen supernatural series spawned a massive universe on the US TV network The CW and ran for eight seasons. It’s been years since the show was on our screens, however and has resided on Netflix in many regions for years.

Six Netflix regions continue to stream The Vampire Diaries as of June 2022 including:

Netflix Australia (despite having a removal warning for last January)

Netflix India

Netflix Italy

Netflix United Kingdom

Netflix United States

But as Warner Bros. Television continues to claim back of its shows from providers like Netflix, The Vampire Diaries will eventually leave Netflix for HBO Max.

When will The Vampire Diaries Leave Netflix US?

You’ll have to forgive us slightly here as we have made the call that The Vampire Diaries is leaving Netflix US before (based on timetables established for other shows) and ultimately got it wrong.

The Vampire Diaries was originally expected to leave Netflix in March 2022 as that was exactly 5 years after the final season was added to Netflix. We’ve seen all titles licensed to Netflix from The CW leave on this timeline but we got word in February that would not be the case.

Even weirder is when we got word recently that The Originals is leaving Netflix on July 1st, 2022. That’s nearly a year earlier than we originally expected (five years after the final season in this instance was in August 2023).

That suggests that The CW removals are no longer following their expected removal timelines and therefore, things are up in the air with regards to when The Vampire Diaries will leave both the US and other regions.

Now, our latest intel suggests that the series WILL be leaving Netflix in 2022 but not until September 2022.

In fact, the current expected expiration date for The Vampire Diaries is dated for September 4th, 2022. Of course, this date is subject to change given Warner Bros. Television and Netflix could extend it but that’s the date we’re currently told the show is due to leave.

Will The Vampire Diaries Leave Netflix Internationally?

Of course, The Vampire Diaries also exists on Netflix in other regions. Netflix UK once lost the show but got it quickly re-added.

Our current intel suggests that the show is up for renewal again on January 1st, 2023 meaning that come the new year, all eight seasons could leave assuming a new deal isn’t struck to keep them going.

Netflix India and Australia’s expiration dates are currently set for December 31st, 2023 meaning you’ve got plenty of time to watch.

Will you miss The Vampire Diaries when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.