Full List of Studio Ghibli Movies on Netflix (And a Beginner’s Guide)

In 2020, all 21 Studio Ghibli movies are made available to stream on Netflix Internationally. Now, over a year later, there are now 22 Studio Ghibli movies on Netflix internationally with the exclusive release of Earwig and the Witch. For those who are new to Studio Ghibli and have never watched one of the studio’s incredible feature films, we’ve prepared a beginner’s guide. See below for background on the studio’s history, along with our suggestions on where to start with the new additions.

Please note: The Studio Ghibli movies are not currently available to stream on Netflix in the US & Canada. Instead, they’re exclusive to HBO Max.

Who is Studio Ghibli?

A household name in the anime industry, Studio Ghibli is a world-renowned animation studio that was founded in 1985 by Hayao Miyazaki, Toshio Suzuki, and the late Isao Takahata and Yasuyoshi Tokuma.

The studio is responsible for the creation of some of the most iconic anime in history, in particular, the Academy Award-winning Spirited Away and the beloved classic My Neighbor Totoro.

In its 35-year history, Studio Ghibli has been responsible for the production of 21 films, bringing in over $1 billion at the box office, and making billions more in-home video and merchandising.

Of the top 10 highest-grossing anime films of all time, six are Studio Ghibli titles. Until Your Name was released in 2016, the top three highest-grossing anime movies were all from Studio Ghibli.

The movie collection before 2020 had been very difficult to stream. This came down to licensing, and which companies were responsible for the streaming distribution rights.

Up until 2017, Disney held the license for Studio Ghibli’s home distribution (DVD, Blu Ray), eventually selling the rights to GKIDS for North America.

Watch Studio Ghibli Movies in Order of Netflix Release

Netflix received Studio Ghibli movies in three batches (four if you count Earwig and the Witch as a batch).

The first batch came in February 2020 which included:

Castle in the Sky (1986)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

The second batch came in March 2020:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Arrietty (2010)

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

The final batch came in April 2020:

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Then in November 2021, Netflix internationally picked up the rights to Earwig and the Witch which was released on November 18th, 2021.

Is Studio Ghibli suitable for my children?

Any concerned parent out there will be delighted to learn that Studio Ghibli movies are perfectly suitable for children. All of the movies are rated PG and under.

Studio Ghibli movies are the perfect selection of anime films to be watched by the family.

Our Recommend Studio Ghibli Watching Picks

If you’re brand new to Studio Ghibli and looking to get started with Studio Ghibli, you’re best starting with the most popular movies the animation studio has released so far.

To begin with, we would start with My Neighbor Totoro.

Over three decades after its release, and My Neighbor Totoro is still one of the most beloved anime of all time, and not just under the Studio Ghibli banner. The wholesome tale of Satsuki and her younger sister moving to the countryside and playing with the magical creatures of the forest can be enjoyed by all and is especially great with the family.

For higher stakes and adventure, the best titles to look at next would be Spirited Away, Howl’s Moving Castle or Princess Mononoke.

Spirited Away, arguably the most successful movie of the Studio Ghibli library, is held in incredibly high regard as one of the greatest anime movies ever made. The most financially successful, Spirited Away is the second highest-grossing anime of all time and even earned the Oscar for Best Animated Feature Film at the 75th Academy Awards.

An unmissable feature from the studio’s incredible collection. It is undoubtedly a must-watch.

Join Chihiro on her adventure to remember her own name, escaping from the contract with the witch Yubaba, and restoring her parents to humans after their transformation to pigs.

Next up is Howl’s Moving Castle, the second most successful film at the box office for Studio Ghibli. The inspiration for the film came from director Hayao Miyazaki’s anger at the US invasion of Iraq in 2003.

The theme’s throughout are very much anti-war, but that doesn’t stop Howl’s Moving Castle being a fun adventure for everyone to enjoy.

After the young and beautiful Sophie is turned into an old woman by a jealous witch, Sophie must turn to her friend, the wizard Howl, to return her youth. At the same time, Howl must contend with two warring nations, and bring peace to the troubled times.

Last, but certainly not least is the 90s classic, Princess Mononoke. The fifth out of the nine films directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the legendary director came up with early concepts of the film in the 70s, drawing sketches of a princess living in the woods with a beast.

Outside of Japan, the film didn’t perform as well as predicted but years later when Princess Mononoke was available to buy on DVD, millions of households around the world bought the film, experiencing the magic of Studio Ghibli for the first time. It could be argued that the successful home video release of Princess Mononoke paved the way for the theatrical success of Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle.

In the 14th century Japan, a Prince, cursed by a demon’s corruption, finds himself caught up in the conflict between the Wolf God Moro and his companion Princess Mononoke, fighting the atrocities committed by humanity.

Studio Ghibli movies by director

Hayao Miyazaki

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Castle in the Sky (1986)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

Spirited Away (2001)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Ponyo (2008)

The Wind Rises (2013)

Hiromasa Yonebayashi

Arrietty (2010)

When Marnia Was There (2014)

Isao Takahata

Only Yesterday (1991)

Pom Poko (1994)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Gorō Miyazaki

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

Earwig and the Witch (2020)

Hiroyuki Morita

The Cat Returns (2002)

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

Tomomi Mochizuki

Ocean Waves (1993)

Yoshifumi Kondō

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Where can I stream the Studio Ghibli movies in the US and Canada?

At the time of writing, the Studio Ghibli movies are unavailable to stream in the US and Canada.

Avid fans won’t have to wait long as it has already been announced that the Studio Ghibli movies will be available to stream on HBO Max upon its release in May 2020.

HBO Max won’t be available in Canada, but Bell Media has a new agreement in place that will see HBO Max content make its way over to the streaming service Crave.