Anime Netflix News and Previews

‘Grave of the Fireflies’ is Coming to Netflix Globally in September 2024

Studio Ghibli's 'The Grave of the Fireflies' will be released on Netflix globally in September 2024.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Grave Of The Fireflies Is Coming To Netflix In September 2024

Picture: Grave of the Fireflies – Toho / Studio Ghibli

Ready to cry? In September 2024, Studio Ghibli’s harrowing tale of survival in post-war Japan, Grave of the Fireflies, will be available exclusively on Netflix in over 190 countries.

Grave of the Fireflies is a 1989 Japanese animated war drama directed and written by Isao Takahata. It was adapted from Akiyuki Nosaka’s novel of the same name.  The film is regarded as one of the greatest war films of all time and culturally one of the most significant films in Japanese history. 

Grave of the Fireflies is a real tearjerker that will leave a long-lasting impression on the viewer. It is a viewing experience you will never forget.

In Kobe, Japan, in the last days of World War 2, two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, are orphaned after an American firebombing on their town. Using a bomb shelter for refuge, their dwindling supplies have the orphaned siblings struggling to survive in post-war Japan.

When is Grave of the Fireflies coming to Netflix?

In Netflix’s press release, Grave of the Fireflies was confirmed to be streaming exclusively in over 190 countries, excluding the US and Japan. However, given the Tweet by Netflix’s US account (see embedded below) and our reaching out to sources, we understand the US will be receiving the movie.

The rest of the world, excluding Japan, will also be able to stream Grave of the Fireflies on Netflix from September 16th, 2024.

Grave of the Fireflies will be the 23rd Studio Ghibli title available to stream on Netflix. Later in 2024, The Boy and the Heron will be released on Netflix internationally (this time excluding the US, where it’ll debut on Max), making it the 24th Studio Ghibli available to stream on Netflix.

Tweet 1825669133460996179 20240820 105307 Via 10015 Io

Are you going to be watching Grave of the Fireflies on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

Three 'Monument Valley' Games Releasing on Netflix In Fall 2024 Article Teaser Photo

Three 'Monument Valley' Games Releasing on Netflix In Fall 2024
'My Oxford Year': Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest Headlining Movie Adaptation at Netflix Article Teaser Photo

'My Oxford Year': Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest Headlining Movie Adaptation at Netflix
What Could The Live-Action 'One Piece' Change from the Manga in Season 2? Article Teaser Photo

What Could The Live-Action 'One Piece' Change from the Manga in Season 2?
'The Piano Lesson' Netflix Movie: Release Date & Everything We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'The Piano Lesson' Netflix Movie: Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Recommended

‘The Boy and the Heron’ From Studio Ghibli Sets Global Netflix Release Article Photo Teaser

‘The Boy and the Heron’ From Studio Ghibli Sets Global Netflix Release

Most Watched Netflix Original Films Released Before 2022 and Insights on Film Strategy Article Photo Teaser

Most Watched Netflix Original Films Released Before 2022 and Insights on Film Strategy

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix Article Photo Teaser

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

‘Blood of Zeus’ Season 2: Everything You Need To Know (Including Its New Release Date) Article Photo Teaser

‘Blood of Zeus’ Season 2: Everything You Need To Know (Including Its New Release Date)

‘The One Piece’ Anime Remake on Netflix: Everything We Know Following One Piece Day Article Photo Teaser

‘The One Piece’ Anime Remake on Netflix: Everything We Know Following One Piece Day

Netflix Working on Live-Action Series Adaptation of ‘The Human Vapor’ Article Photo Teaser

Netflix Working on Live-Action Series Adaptation of ‘The Human Vapor’

First Look Whats Coming To Netflix In September 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2024

Coming To Netflix This Week August 19th 25th 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 19th to 25th, 2024