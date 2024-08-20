‘Grave of the Fireflies’ is Coming to Netflix Globally in September 2024

Ready to cry? In September 2024, Studio Ghibli’s harrowing tale of survival in post-war Japan, Grave of the Fireflies, will be available exclusively on Netflix in over 190 countries.

Grave of the Fireflies is a 1989 Japanese animated war drama directed and written by Isao Takahata. It was adapted from Akiyuki Nosaka’s novel of the same name. The film is regarded as one of the greatest war films of all time and culturally one of the most significant films in Japanese history.

Grave of the Fireflies is a real tearjerker that will leave a long-lasting impression on the viewer. It is a viewing experience you will never forget.

In Kobe, Japan, in the last days of World War 2, two siblings, Seita and Setsuko, are orphaned after an American firebombing on their town. Using a bomb shelter for refuge, their dwindling supplies have the orphaned siblings struggling to survive in post-war Japan.

When is Grave of the Fireflies coming to Netflix?

In Netflix’s press release, Grave of the Fireflies was confirmed to be streaming exclusively in over 190 countries, excluding the US and Japan. However, given the Tweet by Netflix’s US account (see embedded below) and our reaching out to sources, we understand the US will be receiving the movie.

The rest of the world, excluding Japan, will also be able to stream Grave of the Fireflies on Netflix from September 16th, 2024.

Grave of the Fireflies will be the 23rd Studio Ghibli title available to stream on Netflix. Later in 2024, The Boy and the Heron will be released on Netflix internationally (this time excluding the US, where it’ll debut on Max), making it the 24th Studio Ghibli available to stream on Netflix.

