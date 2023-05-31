Netflix News

Studio Ghibli Movies To Remain Netflix Internationally For 3 More Years

Netflix will continue to be the home for Studio Ghibli movies internationally.

by
Published on EST

all 22 studio ghibli movies renewed for three more years

Picture: Studio Ghibli

It’s been over three years since Netflix acquired the rights to stream 21 movies from the incredible Japanese animation studio, Studio Ghibli, and in November 2021 the streaming service acquired the rights to Earwig and the Witch, the 22nd movie of the collection. After recent notices went up about the movies leaving Netflix, we can now confirm they’re not going anywhere for the foreseeable. 

After removal notices began appearing on some of the movies for June 1st, we can now report that, according to sources, the movies will remain on Netflix in regions such as the UK through 2026.

First announced in January 2020, and to the surprise of everyone worldwide, Netflix acquired the international rights to stream the incredible movies from Studio Ghibli.

Article Continues Below...

The movies arrived in batches of seven between February 2020 and March 2020, and over the past three years, Netflix has been the streaming home for Studio Ghibli movies internationally. Meanwhile, in the USA, Studio Ghibli has remained on HBO Max.

The first batch of movies that arrived in February 2020 has been renewed until June 1st, 2026:

  • Castle in the Sky (1986)
  • Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)
  • My Neighbor Totoro (1988)
  • Ocean Waves (1993)
  • Only Yesterday (1991)
  • Porco Rosso (1992)
  • Tales from Earthsea (2006)
my neighbor totoro all 22 studio ghibli movies renewed for three more years

Picture. My Neighbor Totoro (1997) – Studio Ghibli

The second batch of movies that arrived in March 2020 has been renewed until July 1st, 2026:

  • Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)
  • Princess Mononoke (1997)
  • My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)
  • Spirited Away (2001)
  • The Cat Returns (2002)
  • Arrietty (2010)
  • The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)
princess mononoke all 22 studio ghibli movies renewed for three more years

Picture. Princess Mononoke (1997) – Studio Ghibli

The third batch of movies that arrived in April 2020 has been renewed until August 1st, 2026:

  • Pom Poko (1994)
  • Whisper of the Heart (1995)
  • Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)
  • Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008)
  • From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)
  • The Wind Rises (2013)
  • When Marnie Was There (2014)
howls moving castle all 22 studio ghibli movies renewed for three more years

Picture. Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) – Studio Ghibli

Lastly, Earwig and the Witch was first added to Netflix Internationally in November 2021.

In recent weeks, a few of the movies had been displaying removal notices within the Netflix app and was caught by trackers such as ours and NewonNetflix.info’s.

Those removal notices have now since been removed and the movies, we can report, are set to remain on the streaming service in international territories until July 1st, 2026.

In the United States, the movies remain on the newly renamed Max service (previously HBO Max).

Netflix declined to comment for this article.

Are you excited to continue watching Studio Ghibli movies on Netflix for a further three years? Let us know in the comments below!

Studio Ghibli Movies To Remain Netflix Internationally For 3 More Years

Article by

Jacob joined What's on Netflix in 2018 and serves as one of the lead writers here on What's on Netflix. Jacob covers all things Netflix movies and TV shows but specializes in covering anime and K-dramas. Resides in the United Kingdom. Contact: [email protected]


More from Netflix News

Netflix News In Your Inbox

Sign up today for free Netflix updates!
Invalid email address