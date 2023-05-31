Studio Ghibli Movies To Remain Netflix Internationally For 3 More Years

It’s been over three years since Netflix acquired the rights to stream 21 movies from the incredible Japanese animation studio, Studio Ghibli, and in November 2021 the streaming service acquired the rights to Earwig and the Witch, the 22nd movie of the collection. After recent notices went up about the movies leaving Netflix, we can now confirm they’re not going anywhere for the foreseeable.

After removal notices began appearing on some of the movies for June 1st, we can now report that, according to sources, the movies will remain on Netflix in regions such as the UK through 2026.

First announced in January 2020, and to the surprise of everyone worldwide, Netflix acquired the international rights to stream the incredible movies from Studio Ghibli.

The movies arrived in batches of seven between February 2020 and March 2020, and over the past three years, Netflix has been the streaming home for Studio Ghibli movies internationally. Meanwhile, in the USA, Studio Ghibli has remained on HBO Max.

The first batch of movies that arrived in February 2020 has been renewed until June 1st, 2026:

Castle in the Sky (1986)

Kiki’s Delivery Service (1989)

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Ocean Waves (1993)

Only Yesterday (1991)

Porco Rosso (1992)

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

The second batch of movies that arrived in March 2020 has been renewed until July 1st, 2026:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Arrietty (2010)

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

The third batch of movies that arrived in April 2020 has been renewed until August 1st, 2026:

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

Lastly, Earwig and the Witch was first added to Netflix Internationally in November 2021.

In recent weeks, a few of the movies had been displaying removal notices within the Netflix app and was caught by trackers such as ours and NewonNetflix.info’s.

Warning: My Neighbor Totoro (1988) is only available until 31/05/2023 https://t.co/WiQ4VzZug9 #LastChance — NewOnNetflixUK -fan- (@NewOnNetflixUK) May 26, 2023

Those removal notices have now since been removed and the movies, we can report, are set to remain on the streaming service in international territories until July 1st, 2026.

In the United States, the movies remain on the newly renamed Max service (previously HBO Max).

Netflix declined to comment for this article.

Are you excited to continue watching Studio Ghibli movies on Netflix for a further three years? Let us know in the comments below!