‘Adoration’ Netflix Italian Coming-of-Age Drama: November 2024 Release & What We Know So Far

In November 2024, we’re headed to the Italian coast in Netflix’s new coming-of-age drama, Adoration. Starring Alice Lepparelli as Elena, a girl with big dreams whose mysterious disappearance changes the lives of her friends forever. Here’s everything we know about Adoration on Netflix.

Adoration is an upcoming Italian Netflix Original coming-of-age limited series directed by Stefano Mordini and written by Donatella Diamanti, Giovanni Galassi, and Tommaso Matano. Picomedia and Roberto Sessa produced the series. Chiara Grassi and Linda Vienello are the executive producers of Adoration.

When is Adoration coming to Netflix?

With the release of the teaser trailer Netflix has confirmed that the Italian limited series arrives November 20th, 2024.

What is the plot of Adoration?

Summer has arrived, and it will change the lives of a group of teenagers forever. They are at the center of the disappearance of 16-year-old Elena, who had dreams and an obsession to leave the Agroponitno province. Elena’s friends refuse to reveal what they know, each deeply connected to the girl and might have something to do with her disappearance.

Who is in the cast of Adoration?

Alice Lupparelli plays Elena. The actress previously starred in the short film Primavera and twelve episodes of the 2023 series A Professor.

Beatrice Puccilli plays Vera. The actress made her debut in the 2019 Netflix film The App. Her following feature film roles came only this year in My Summer with Irene and Diva Futura. Her role as Vera is the first television role for the Puccilli.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Penelope Raggi as Diana.

as Diana. Federico Russo (I Cesarino) as Christian.

(I Cesarino) as Christian. Mario Sgueglia (Lolita Lobosco) as Andrea.

(Lolita Lobosco) as Andrea. Ilenia Pastorelli (They Call Me Jeeg Robot) as Enza.

(They Call Me Jeeg Robot) as Enza. Barbara Chichiarelli (Bad Tales) as Chiara.

(Bad Tales) as Chiara. Federico Scribani (The White Lotus) as Sergio.

(The White Lotus) as Sergio. Marco Quaglia (Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints) as Paolo.

(Martin Scorsese Presents: The Saints) as Paolo. Max Mazzotta (Tell Me About Love) as Ricotta.

(Tell Me About Love) as Ricotta. Claudia Potenza (Mountain) as Manuela.

(Mountain) as Manuela. Daniela Glasgow (Il Corpo) as Friend.

(Il Corpo) as Friend. Penelope Massa as Ines.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that the series will have a total of six episodes.

