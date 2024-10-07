‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Photos Surface as Filming Nears Conclusion

Filming for The Witcher Season 4 started back in April 2024, and it’s nearing its completion with only a few weeks left to go. After that, production will move straight to the fifth and final season. Read more about it in our article here.

Over the last few weeks, The Witcher‘s cast and crew were in North Wales filming in several locations around Llanberis, particularly at and around Padarn Lake. Luckily, we managed to get some photos of Liam Hemsworth, Laurence Fishburne, and others.

The Witcher films a pre-battle scene in North Wales

One of the scenes captured on camera by locals in North Wales was Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt with his group of unlikely companions on a barge at Padarn Lake. But in the show, that lake isn’t a lake, it’s a river. In the books, Geralt and friends commandeer a boat and sail alongside a river until they sail into an armed conflict between Northern forces and Nilfgaard. Geralt and Cahir join the fight, helping the North in what was later called the Battle of the Bridge.

The scene was shot for the final two episodes of Season 4, and most of Geralt’s companions were seen there. Laurence Fishburne‘s Regis, Meng’er Zhang‘s Milva, and Eamon Farren‘s Cahir. Joey Batey’s Jaskier wasn’t captured on camera. On top of that, we got our first look at Danny Woodburn as fan-favorite Zoltan Chivay:

Back in England before Wales, The Witcher was filming scenes at various spots of Bourne Woods, Surrey. Most notable was one scene with Freya Allan’s Ciri, which was captured on camera. Ciri is seen riding a horse, which doesn’t give much insight.

In other Ciri news, Redanian Intelligence reports that Freya Allan has filmed a torture scene in which Ciri is in rags and bad shape. This is likely after she gets captured by the ruthless bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, played by South African actor Sharlto Copley.

What’s the production status of The Witcher Season 4, and when will it be out?

As of early October 2024, The Witcher Season 4 has three more weeks of filming, according to lead actor Liam Hemsworth. He recently appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark and spoke about the schedule:

“I’ve got about three more weeks after this week of shooting. So we’ve been shooting now about eight months. Three more weeks and then we break for about four months and then come back next year and do another eight months.“

Netflix hasn’t provided any release windows for The Witcher Season 4, but considering when it wraps, we can assume a potential Summer/Fall release. Season 3 of The Witcher wrapped in September 2022, and its Vol. 1 was out in June of the following year, with Vol. 2 releasing a month later. Converting those schedules to Season 4, we can imagine a July/August release or even September. In short, Q3 2025 is most likely.

Are you looking forward to watching The Witcher season 4 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!