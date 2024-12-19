‘Dan Da Dan’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in July 2025

After a successful first season, fans are already looking forward to the return of Dan Da Dan. The wait won’t be long, as the second season has been confirmed to return to Netflix in July 2025.

Dan Da Dan is an internationally licensed Japanese anime series from the animation studio Science Saru, and the adaptation of the manga of the same name by author Yukinobu Tatsu.

The series is centered on two high school students, Momo and Okarun. Momo, who believes in ghosts, and Okarun, who believes in aliens, each denies the existence of the other, that is until one fateful night on a dare when Okarun has a run-in with a malicious spirit and Momo with over-inquisitive aliens, the pair find themselves stepping into the world of the paranormal and supernatural.

When is Dan Da Dan season 2 coming to Netflix?

So far, we know that Dan Da Dan will return for its second season in July 2025. A full release date has yet to be announced.

The series will be weekly, with a new episode airing every week.

How much of the manga has the anime covered so far?

In twelve episodes, Dan Da Dan covers 32 of the 176 published manga chapters and concludes 5 chapters into the Cursed House Arc.

There are 17 chapters left for the anime to cover from the Curse House Arc. The next arc in the series “Evil Eye Arc” is 12 chapters long, which means the second season may conclude at the end of the Evil Eye Arc, or at the start of the Kaiju Arc.

Will there be a third season of Dan Da Dan?

The anime has been extremely popular, and we’d be stunned if the series didn’t return for a third season. Given the number of published manga chapters, the series is likely to have at least 5 seasons if the anime studio sticks to the 12 episodes per season format.

