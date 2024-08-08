Anime Netflix News and Previews

‘Ranma 1/2’ Anime Coming to Netflix in October 2024

The 'Ranma 1/2' anime remake is coming to Netflix weekly in October 2024.

Ranma 1:2 Netflix Anime Season 1 Preview

The upcoming remake of Ranma 1/2 will be coming to Netflix exclusively outside of Japan from October 2024. Here’s everything we know so far about the upcoming anime series.

Ranma 1/2 is an upcoming Japanese anime series directed by Kōnosuke Uda and written by Kimiko Ueno. It is a remake of the 1989 anime series and adaptation of Rumiko Takahashi’s manga Ranma Nibun-no-Ichi. MAPPA animates the anime.

Multiple anime adaptations, including movies and films, have been made over the years. From 1989 to 2008, there were nine. In 2011, the franchise received its first live-action adaptation. There are currently 55 million copies of the manga in circulation.

When is Ranma 1/2 coming to Netflix?

The official website for the Ranma 1/2 anime has confirmed that the series will begin releasing episodes weekly from October 5th, 2024.

Episodes will first be broadcast on Nippon Television and then exclusively available on Netflix immediately after the Japanese broadcast.

We have seen leaks online which has revealed the first half of the opening theme of Ranma 1/2

What is the story of Ranma 1/2?

The lives of three daughters, Akane, Nabiki, and Kasumi, get turned upside down when their father, Soun Tendou, who runs the Tendou Martial Arts School, promises that at least one of his daughters will be wed to another martial artist’s son. Ranma and his father, Genma, arrive, but they hide a great secret: whenever water touches the pair, Ranma turns into a girl, and Genma turns into a giant panda. 

Genma, who becomes betrothed to the youngest of the Tendou sisters, Akane, must learn to get along with his future wife, and the pair begin attending school together.

Who are the cast members of Ranma 1/2?

The following are the cast of Ranma 1/2:

  • Kappei Yamaguchi as Ranma Saotome.
  • Noriko Hidaka as Akane Tendou.
  • Kouichi Yamadera as Ryouga Hibiki.
  • Rei Sakuma as Shampoo.
  • Minami Takayama as Nabiki Tendou.
  • Cho as Genma Saotome.
  • Kikuko Inoue as Kasumi Tendou.
  • Akio Ootsuka as Soun Tendou.
  • Kenichi Ogata as the Narrator.

