Are Seasons 1 to 5 of ‘MacGyver’ on Netflix?

CBS’s rebooted MacGyver has long since wrapped up its final season and we’re continuously asked as to whether the CBS reboot series or the original series is on Netflix. Sadly, the answer continues to be no and will likely never make it onto Netflix.

As you may know, MacGyver is a reboot of the classic 1980’s series of the same name that originally aired on ABC.

The modern-day remake sees Lucas Till play Angus or Mac as he’s also known. Angus is a secret operative in the US government.

The show did well ratings-wise but upon the news of the show’s cancelation after 5 seasons, news got out of some of the horrid behind the scenes specifically the toxicity of the cast and crew on set.

Numerous fan campaigns did launch to try and pitch the show to Netflix to bring back MacGyver for season 6 but for now, it looks like the show is resting.

Are Seasons 1-5 of MacGyver on Netflix in the United States?

Although CBS did used to license to Netflix in the US, that’s less of an occurrence nowadays. Typically ViacomCBS licenses to Netflix when it stands to benefit from increased eyeballs (see iCarly being added when the reboot was about to air).

Instead, ViacomCBS has put all their efforts into their own platforms in recent years with CBS All Access being the first iteration of this and now Paramount+ carrying the banner.

All 5 seasons of MacGyver as a result are streaming on Paramount+ but if you’re looking for a free way to watch, IMDbTV also carries the show but it’s unclear for what length of time.

Those in the United States can find the boxset available to rent on Netflix’s DVD service, however.

Why isn’t MacGyver on Netflix UK?

In the UK, the rights to the show were granted to Sky who has kept the show exclusively streaming on NowTV which is where it’ll stay going forward. A new streaming service is on the way from ViacomCBS which is where we could expect the show to eventually land.

Is the original series MacGyver series on Netflix?

The 80’s version of the show also isn’t available on Netflix anywhere. This shouldn’t come as a huge surprise as Netflix has been slowly losing all of its classic TV shows.

Amazon Prime Video used to carry the original series but that’s no longer the case. Just like the reboot, Paramount+ is the only place you can watch the original 1980s MacGyver series with Pluto TV also regularly having a live rerun channel also set up.

NewonNetflixUK notes that Netflix UK did carry the original series back in 2015.

There you have it. Sadly, if you want to watch MacGyver you’ll have to seek out other methods.