‘Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight’ Series: Spring 2025 Netflix Release & What We Know So Far

In June 2024, Netflix unveiled a new title and first look at Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight (also known as Asterix & Obelix: Le Combat des Chefs), which is now confirmed to be hitting our screens sometime in the Spring of 2025. The new animated series, directed by Alain Chabat, will be released ahead of the next volume of the comic planned for October 2025.

Netflix first unveiled it was working on an Asterix series back in 2021 and was initially set for a 2023 release. At the time, Dominique Bazay (director of Original Animation at Netflix), said: “I’m excited to announce that Netflix and France’s leading publisher are teaming up to present Asterix, an iconic figure of French popular culture, to a new generation of worldwide viewers. We’re partnering with Hachette’s Les Editions Albert René to create the first-ever animated limited series based on the timeless classic.”

Of course, the series didn’t appear on Netflix in 2023, and instead, at Annecy Film Festival 2024, we got our first official reveal, including a new title.

The show’s name is directly associated with the original comic book created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo, which first debuted in 1964 (1966 in the first album). It was the seventh entry in the comic book series and, in English, translates to Asterix and the Big Fight.

The official logline for the new series is as follows:

“Rome is desperate to conquer the last independent village in Gaul and the home of Asterix and Obelix. The secret to the Gauls’ battle superiority is a magic potion, but when the potion master loses his memory, the villagers are left to their own devices against the might of Rome.”

French actor and comedian Alain Chabat is behind the new iteration of Asterix, which he is directing alongside Fabrice Joubert. TAT Productions is the animation studio behind the new title.

The two directors of the French series Asterix & Obelix: The Big Fight, produced by French studio TAT and based on the beloved comic strips created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo. The directors showcased a world-exclusive clip from the show. Chabat said: “After the extraordinary experience of making the film “Asterix & Obelix: Mission Cleopatra” and the audience’s reception, it is an immense pleasure to dive back into the universe and characters created by René Goscinny and Albert Uderzo! Animation brings us back to the very essence of the work and offers new creative spaces to have fun in different ways. Revealing the first images (even WIP) at Annecy is a privilege and a great joy shared with the team!”

The new series will be dubbed in 39 languages, including Arabic, English, Korean, Croatian, Hebrew, Mandarin, and Telugu. The series will also feature audio descriptions in 17 languages and closed captioning in 8 languages.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Asterix has appeared on Netflix. While we didn’t get the animated series on Netflix last year, most regions of Netflix did receive the critically panned live-action Asterix and Obelix live-action movie titled The Middle Kingdom, which had a special appearance in it from football legend Zlatan Ibrahimović.

In December 2024, Netflix released a first look trailer and some new assets for the upcoming series:

Will you be checking out Asterix & Obelix: Le Combat Des Chefs when it drops on Netflix in the Spring of 2025? Let us know in the comments down below.