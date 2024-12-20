Netflix US Acquires Exclusive Rights to Stream FIFA Women’s World Cups 2027 & 2031

In a huge landmark deal for women’s sports, women’s soccer, and sports on Netflix, the streaming service has acquired the rights to stream the 2027 and 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cups on Netflix US.

Over the past few decades, women’s soccer/football has grown considerably, thanks in part to the success of the United States Women’s National Soccer Team, who have won the FIFA Women’s World Cup on four occasions. Meanwhile, Netflix, the company behind the rapid growth of streaming, continues to take steps forward to hosting live sporting events, such as the recent boxing bout between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson and the upcoming Christmas NFL Games between the Chiefs vs the Steelers, and the Ravens vs the Texans.

Netflix has secured exclusive rights in the U.S. and its territories to stream the FIFA Women’s World Cups in Brazil in 2027 and 2031 (host TBA). The 2027 World Cup kicks off in Brazil on June 24th, and the final is scheduled for July 25th.

Subscribers can watch the FIFA Women’s World Cups on Netflix US in all languages. However, it will be on the English and Spanish telecasts where subscribers can tune in to watch pundits, analysts, and other planned top-tier talent covering the World Cups as the tournament drama unfolds.

Netflix Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria had the following to say about the deal:

“Our record-breaking success with Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor demonstrated the massive appetite for women’s sports and live programming. I’ve seen the fandom for the FIFA Women’s World Cup grow tremendously—from the electric atmosphere in France in 2019, and most recently, the incredible energy across Australia and New Zealand in 2023. Bringing this iconic tournament to Netflix is not just about streaming matches—it’s about celebrating the players, the culture, and the passion driving the global rise of women’s sports.”

FIFA President Gianni Infantino also shared his opinion and excitement on the deal:

As a marquee brand and FIFA’s new long-term partner, Netflix has shown a very strong level of commitment to growing women’s football. This agreement sends a strong message about the real value of the FIFA Women’s World Cup and the global women’s game. FIFA and Netflix partnering together makes this a truly historic day for broadcasting and for women’s football. Besides broadcasting the tournaments themselves, Netflix will play a key role in terms of bringing the fascination of women’s football to a multimillion audience in the lead-up to both final tournaments, thereby enabling us to further increase their appeal.”

Netflix has also confirmed that in the lead-up to the tournaments, an exclusive documentary will be produced which will showcase the world’s best teams, players, and the growth of the women’s game.

Will you be watching the FIFA Women’s World Cups on Netflix in the US? Let us know in the comments below!