‘Bullet Train Explosion’ Japanese Disaster Thriller Coming to Netflix in 2025

Announced as part of Netlfix’s 2025 international line-up, Bullet Train Explosion, a remake of the 1975 film The Bullet Train, is coming. Directed by Shin Godzilla’s Higuchi Shinji, and will star Tsuyoshi Kusanagi.

Bullet Train Explosion is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original thriller directed by Higuchi Shinji. It is a remake of the 1975 film The Bullet Train. Higuchi previously worked on Shin Godzilla, arguably Godzilla’s best and scariest adaptation, before Godzilla Minus Zero was released in 2023.

What is the plot of Bullet Train Explosion?

Netflix provided a synopsis with the announcement of Bullet Train Explosion:

“Higuchi, known for merging spectacular visuals with human drama like Shin Godzilla, yet again creates a panic-suspense thriller depicting the struggles of people racing to save lives in extreme conditions.”

Who is in the cast of Bullet Train Explosion?

So far, the only confirmed cast member for the movie is Tsuyoshi Kusanagi. The actor is most well known for his roles in films such as Midnight Swan, Sinking of Japan, and The Stormy Family and for playing Grisha Jaeger in the live-action adaptation of Attack on Titan. He has yet to star in a Netflix Original and will mark his debut in Bullet Train Explosion.

When is Bullet Train Explosion coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing, Bullet Train Explosion has no confirmed release date. All we know so far is that it will be released on Netflix in 2025.

There is a chance that Bullet Train Explosion could be released around July 5th, 2025, which would mark the 50th anniversary of the beloved film The Bullet Train.

We await Netflix’s official announcement and expect to learn more in the coming months.

