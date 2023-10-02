Burning Betrayal: Brazilian Romantic Thriller Coming to Netflix in 2023

A steamy new romantic thriller makes its way to Netflix in October 2023, Burning Betrayal. We have everything you need to know about Burning Betrayal including the plot, cast, trailer and Netflix release date.

Burning Betrayal is an upcoming Brazilian romantic thriller directed by Diego Freitas, with Camila Raffanti writing the screen play adaptation of the book O lado bom de ser traída: Nova edição (translated into English as The Good Side of Being Betrayed) by author Su Hecker.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



The film is producted by Glaz Entertainment, with Luciano Reck (Way Back Home) as a producer.

When is the Burning Betrayal Netflix release date?

With the release of the official trailer, we have confirmation that Burning Betrayal will be released on Netflix on Saturday, October 25th, 2023.

What is the plot of Burning Betrayal?

The synopsis for Burning Betrayal was sourced from Netflix:

“Babi discovers a betrayal by her long-term partner and decides to embark on a new adventure in life. On this journey, she meets judge Marco and they begin to live a story permeated by a lot of sexual tension.”

Who are the cast members of Burning Betrayal?

Giovanna Lancellotti plays the role of Bárbara ‘Babi’ Nucci. Giovanna previously starred in the Netflix Original series Summer Heat in the role of Catarina Trindade Vasconcellos. The actress previously starred in dramas such as A Second Chance, Rising Sun, and Irrational Heart.

Leandro Lima plays the role of Marco Ladeia. The actor is most well known for starring in the beloved Oscar nominated Brazlian crime-drama City of God, and as Levi in Pantanal. He played the role of Bando Cenoura. Burning Betrayal will be the actor’s debut for Netflix.

Bruno Montaleone plays the role of Thiago. The actor previously starred in Back to 15, playing the role of adult Fabrício. He also starred in the HBO series Verdades Secretas, and in hundreds of episode of television between dramas such as Crashing Into the Future, The Other Side of Paradise and Young Hearts.

The remaining cast members are;

Louise D’Tuani (Kardec) as Paula Góes Mesquita

Micael (City of God) as Caio

Camilla de Lucas (Big Brother Brazil) as Patrícia ‘Patty’ Alencar Rochetty

When and where did filming take place?

Filming took place in Sau Paulo, Brazil. Unfortunately, we don’t have a filming date, however we have a post-production date reported as February 23rd, 2023.

What language will Burning Betrayal be available to stream in?

Burning Betrayal will be released with a Portuguese dub. It’s currently unknown if an English dub will be available upon release.

Are you looking forward to watching Burning Betrayal on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!