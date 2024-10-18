Netflix Bags Rights to ‘A.P. Bio’ Beginning November 2024

Netflix’s licensing binge continues with another big NBC/Peacock pickup for those in the United States beginning in mid-November 2024. We’ve confirmed that multiple seasons (at least two seasons) of the workplace comedy series A.P. Bio from creator Mike O’Brien will be hitting Netflix in the US starting November 15th.

Starring Glenn Howerton, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique, Tom Bennett, Patton Oswalt, and Paula Pell, the series first aired on NBC before moving to Peacock for seasons 3 and 4. Sadly, the show was cut relatively short and canceled by Peacock back in late 2021.

The show followed disgraced Harvard philosophy professor Jack Griffin, who misses out on his dream job and instead takes a small job serving as an advanced placement biology teacher in his hometown. The acclaimed show scored good reviews throughout its runtime, with 42 episodes produced before it was canned.

Although we don’t have confirmation of what seasons will be making the jump to Netflix, given the show hasn’t been active for a while now, we’d speculate that it’d be all four, although it could be as few as two.

This marks the first time the show has been available outside of Peacock, where it streams on both the advertising and premium tiers in full (all four seasons at the time of publishing). The addition of the show to Netflix is not expected to impact its availability on Peacock.

As mentioned, this isn’t the only NBC show that has been licensed to Netflix as of late. Lopez vs. Lopez was first licensed in 2023, and its second season landed just recently. Netflix also licensed New Amsterdam from NBC in 2024, as well as This Is Us (although the underlying rights there are owned by Disney). Netflix also rescued Girls5eva for a third season from Peacock, although a fourth looks unlikely. Other NBC shows also streaming on Netflix US include Friday Night Lights, Seinfeld, The Blacklist, Good Girls, and The Good Place.

This latest licensing pickup continues Netflix’s big push into licensing over the past couple of years as it focuses on engagement on the platform.

Are you looking forward to streaming A.P. Bio on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.