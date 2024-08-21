‘CTRL’ Indian Psychological Thriller Coming to Netflix in October 2024

As Netflix continues to produce diverse content from India, one of the most exciting films from the subcontinent to land on the streaming service in 2024 will be the psychological thriller CTRL, starring Ananya Panday and Vihaan Samat. We cover everything you need about CTRL ahead of its release, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the October Netflix release date.

CTRL is an upcoming Indian Netflix Original Hindi-language psychological thriller film directed and co-written by Vikramaditya Motwane and Avinash Sampath. It is produced by Saffron and Andolan Films, with Nikhil Dwivedi and Arya Menon as executive producers.

Vikramaditya Motwane, the director of CTRL, had the following to say about the film:

““With the amount of time we spend on our devices, screen time is now redefined as screen life! The question is, are we actually in control of all the digital extensions of our life, or are we being controlled? That’s the answer CTRL tries to explore. For a concept as new-age as this, we not only needed a cast who lives such a life, but a medium like Netflix that’s relevant.””

When is CTRL coming to Netflix?

Netflix released an announcement video on its Netflix India YouTube channel, announcing that CTRL will be coming to the streaming service exclusively on October 4th, 2024.

What is the plot of CTRL?

A beloved internet couple whose lives have been shared for the adoring audience to consume break up. But have they shared too much in a world where knowledge and data are power? Will they begin to lose control of their lives as they share their break-up?

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Netflix India’s Director of Original Films, shared their thoughts on CTRL:

“CTRL is a testament to our promise of telling genre-bending stories that thrill and entertain. Vikramaditya Motwane has brilliantly crafted this new age thriller that shocks and captivates in equal measure. Ananya Panday’s honest portrayal intensifies the drama. We can’t wait for the audience to log into this riveting ride.”

Who are the cast members of CTRL?

Ananya Panday plays the role of Nella Awasthi. The actress previously appeared on Netflix in the 2023 film Kho Gaya Hum Kahan as Ahana Singh. Her popularity with audiences is growing thanks to performances in movies such as Dream Girl 2 and Gehraiyaan.

Panday had the following to say about CTRL:

“CTRL is engaging, impactful and definitely makes you wonder if you are truly in control of your life. I truly believe that this film is for everyone, given the exponential advancement in tech and our rising dependency on it. What better platform to reach the audience with a narrative as compelling as CTRL than Netflix?” “

Vihaan Samat plays the role of Joe Mascarenhas. CTRL will be the third Netflix Original for the actor after starring in television shows Mismatched and Eternally Confused, and Eager For Love. He will also star in the upcoming Amazon Prime series Call Me Bae.

The remaining cast members have been confirmed as:

Devika Vatsa (Malang).

(Malang). Kamaskshi Bhat (XO).

(XO). Suchita Trivedi (Mission Kashmir).

(Mission Kashmir). Samit Gambhir (Happy New Year).

(Happy New Year). Ravish Desai (Satrangi Sasural).

(Satrangi Sasural). Aparshakti Khurana (Stree).

When was CTRL filmed?

As reported by the Indian Express, filming for CTRL had wrapped by February 2023.

An Instagram post from Ananya Panday confirmed that the report was correct and that the filming had wrapped up in February 2023.

Are you looking forward to watching CTRL on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!