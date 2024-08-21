‘Great News’ Seasons 1-2 Starring Briga Heelan and Andrea Martin Leaving Netflix

The short-lived NBC sitcom series Good News, created by Tracey Wigfield and executive produced by Tina Fey, has resided on Netflix for the past six years, but its time will soon be coming to an end. Both seasons are confirmed to be departing Netflix in the US and in all other regions in September 2024.

“A TV news producer’s ambitions take an awkward turn when her mother rejoins the workforce and snags a job as the station’s newest intern,” reads the official logline for the show which was first added to Netflix in August 2018 and the second season joining just a few months later on October 25th. The cast of the series featured Briga Heelan, Andrea Martin, Adam Campbell, and Nicole Richie, with Tina Fey and Jim Rash featuring in season 2 onwards. Great News also had several big cameos throughout, including Ray Liotta, Tim Meadows, Cecily Strong, Rashad Jennings, and Jayma Mays.

Sadly, the show was canceled before its time, with NBC deciding to cut it short after two seasons, leading some to hope that Netflix might step in to save it. After all, it was in business with Tina Fey at the time (and remains in business today)

A removal notice has yet to be shown on the show’s official Netflix page. Still, the streamer did confirm the departure in its leaving soon list (which we’ve combined with the full list of departures for September 2024 here), with the last day to watch both seasons being September 27th and the actual removal date planned for September 28th.

Great News Is a Netflix Original Internationally, And Will Also Leave Netflix in September 2024

Despite being labeled a Netflix Original (like how The Good Place resides on Netflix), we’ve learned that Great News is still set to depart all regions alongside the US come September 28th.

One quick note before we sign off. If you’re planning on giving Great News a watch before it departs, you’ll need to do so on a premium Netflix tier because, as with most other shows from Universal Television, this series is locked if you’re on the Netflix ad tier.

Are you sad to see that Great News is leaving Netflix in September 2024? Let us know in the comments down below.