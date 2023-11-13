‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Cast: Everyone Confirmed to Star in New Netflix Series

The cast of Netflix’s upcoming ‘Sandman Universe’ series, Dead Boy Detectives, is coming together nicely. Let’s take a look at who the cast members are and overview the characters they are playing.

Dead Boy Detectives is shaping up to be a fascinating project at Netflix. Set within the same continuity as The Sandman, the show follows the deceased duo Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) and Edwin Payne (George Rexstew). They refuse to enter the afterlife and remain on Earth to solve numerous mystifying paranormal cases.

As we edge closer to the show’s premiere, here’s our comprehensive list of every cast member in Dead Boy Detectives and who they are playing.

Main Cast Members for Dead Boy Detectives

Jayden Revri as Charles Rowland

George Rexstew as Edwin Payne

Our titular stars, Jayden Revri and George Rexstew, are the second duo to portray Charles Rowland and Edwin Paine in live-action. Of course, the characters were previously portrayed by Sebastian Croft and Ty Tennant in Doom Patrol.

The characters have their origin in The Sandman #25 by Neil Gaiman. In their origin story, Charles Rowland remains at school alone during the holidays. In that time, he notices that all the beings who used to inhabit the school return as ghosts — including Edwin Paine. Despite being born decades apart, the two become good friends, and when they’re offered to move on to the afterlife, they decide to remain in the mortal world as the Dead Boy Detectives to solve all sorts of paranormal cases.

Jayden Revri is best known for playing Devin in Netflix’s cancelled Fate: The Winx Saga. Meanwhile, Dead Boy Detectives is George Rexstew’s first significant role.

Kassius Nelson as Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace is a clairvoyant who becomes an accomplice to both Charles and Edwin after they save her from possession. They work together to solve various mysteries. She will play a key role in the series.

Kassius Nelson is an accomplished actress, notably for her roles in both Last Night in Soho and A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Yuyu Kitamura as Niko

Niko is a character original to the Netflix show. She does not appear in the comics. We know that she is Crystal’s best friend, who is keen to join the Dead Boy Detectives group.

Yuyu Kiramura is an upcoming actress. So far in her career, she has written, starred in, and directed her own short film Invited In (2019). After landing roles in Prime Video’s Expats and now Dead Boy Detectives, her career is getting off to an exciting start!

Briana Cuoco as Jenny the Butcher

Jenny the Butcher is not a character in the comics, therefore the show will be the first time we see her in action. Going by the name, she sounds pretty sinister and will undoubtedly be one of the cases that the detectives have to deal with.

Brianna Cuoco is an actor and musician from the United States. She has experience in working on DC projects, having voiced Batgirl in Harley Quinn.

Ruth Connell as Nightmare Nurse

Funnily enough, Ruth Connell has already appeared in an adaptation of Dead Boy Detective. She previously played Nightmare Nurse in Doom Patrol, and will reprise the role in the Netflix show.

A few months back X, showrunner Steve Yockey shared his excitement to have Connell back as Nightmare Nurse:

Haven’t tweeted about the show much (yet!) but @RuthieConnell is just so fucking good, y’all. ☠️☠️🔎 — Steve Yockey (@SleepyPanda76) July 10, 2023

Jenn Lyon as Esther

Another character who is not in the comics, Esther, was described as ‘a witch with a 1980s Stevie Nicks vibe’ in her character description, per The Illuminerdi. She is a key antagonist in the series and plays a regular role.

Actress Jenn Lyon is an American actress known for The Neighbour In The Window (2020) and her recurring role as Jennifer Husser in Claws.

David Iacono as David the Demon

David Iacono plays David; a demon who continually torments Edwin, Charles and Crystal. Crystal is possessed by David until she is ultimately saved by the boy detectives.

David is known for his role in The Good Doctor as well as The Flight Attendant and The Summer I Turned Pretty. Incidentally, Iacono has previously worked alongside showrunner Steve Yockey in The Flight Attendant.

Recurring Cast members In Dead Boy Detectives

Additionally, the show has confirmed numerous other cast members, in addition to the core cast. Let’s take a tour:

Lukas Gage (The White Lotus, Euphoria) as Thomas The Cat King — By day, Thomas works in court; by night, he’s a Siamese cat.

(The White Lotus, Euphoria) as Thomas The Cat King — By day, Thomas works in court; by night, he’s a Siamese cat. Max Jenkins (Dead to Me) as Kingham & Caitlin Reilly (Cora Bora) as Lily — Annoying sprites who antagonize the boys.

(Dead to Me) as Kingham & Caitlin Reilly (Cora Bora) as Lily — Annoying sprites who antagonize the boys. Michael Beach (Saw X, Aquaman) as Tragic Mick — A walrus trapped in a human body.

(Saw X, Aquaman) as Tragic Mick — A walrus trapped in a human body. Joshua Colley (Senior Year) as Monty — A friendly teen who possesses the ability to see ghosts.

(Senior Year) as Monty — A friendly teen who possesses the ability to see ghosts. Lindsey Gort as Maxine — An eccentric and quirky librarian in Port Townsend.

When will Dead Boy Detectives be released?

Netflix has not revealed a release date for season one of Dead Boy Detectives yet although it is expected to drop in April 2024.