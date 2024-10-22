Netflix News and Previews

‘Blood Sisters’ Gets Unexpected Season 2 Renewal At Netflix

The African limited series is getting a second season at the streamer.

First debuting on Netflix in 2022, the Nollywood series Blood Sisters was only released with four episodes and remains labeled to this day as a Limited Series. That’s not the case anymore, with Netflix ordering a second season of the series, which will soon enter production.

The series, released globally on May 5th, 2022, the series follows best friends Sarah and Kemi, who are forced to go on the run after a wealthy groom disappears during his engagement party. It was featured in the global top 10s for a single week, picking up 3.2 million views.

The renewal news came from Mo Abudu (CEO of EbonyLife) yesterday, and a follow-up local report from What Kept Me Up and Ynaija.

“BLOOD SISTERS SEASON 2 IN THE WORKS,” Abudu posted on Instagram, now amassing over 2,000 likes. “I’m thrilled to share that BLOOD SISTERS 2 is officially in motion, and we had the most amazing table read this past week! After 18 months of development with our talented writers Craig Freimond, Zeli Zulu, and Adze Ugah, the excitement is palpable!”

The Instagram post also confirmed that most of the cast is returning for season 2, plus the new season will feature new faces. Those new faces include Michelle Dede, Ifeanyi Kalu, Ben Lugo T., Anita Asuoha, Blessing Obasi, Bolaji Ogunmola, Fadekemi Olumide-Aluko, and Mike Afolarin. 

The Instagram post concludes with, “While it’s still a little while before BLOOD SISTERS 2 hits your screens, we are in pre-production and gearing up for filming in just a few weeks! Expect twists, turns, and edge-of-your-seat drama! Netflix, thank you for believing in us and giving us the opportunity to create even more magic!”

Behind the scenes on Blood Sisters

Are you looking forward to Blood Sisters season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

