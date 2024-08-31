“Forever Grateful”: Dead Boy Detectives Cast and Crew React to Cancelation News

Over 120 days after its April premiere, Netflix has canceled The Sandman spinoff series Dead Boy Detectives. Naturally, the news has been followed by an outpouring of disappointment from the cast and crew.

Despite getting great reviews (including our hugely positive review) and garnering a devoted following, Netflix’s Dead Boy Detectives felt doomed from its first week of streaming. The Sandman spinoff, which follows detective ghosts Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew) and Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri), had middling viewing figures, which is most likely the leading reason behind its demise.

During its first 4 days on Netflix, Dead Boy Detectives attracted 3.3 million views. This was a stretch behind Lockwood and Co., canceled after two seasons. For reference, The Sandman had around 10 million viewers after 4 days. Fans hoped for a surprise renewal after Netflix kept the show’s fate under wraps for several months. There were positive signs, including the fact that the season 2 scripts were already being worked on. Moreover, The Sandman took a few months to score a renewal, so everyone had to be patient. But ultimately, exactly 127 days after airing, Netflix ended the series prematurely.

Dead Boy Detectives cast and crew react to the cancellation.

After the cancelation, cast and crew members shared their thoughts, feelings, and sentiments about the news.

Jayden Revri (Charles Rowland) and George Rexstrew (Edwin Payne)

Firstly, the two titular stars quickly reacted to the news. George Rexstrew (Edwin Payne) reacted on his Instagram story with just a broken heart emoji. His co-star Jayden Revri (Charles) took to X to share his disappointment while also expressing his gratitude for the opportunity:

Just wanted to come on here and say how forever grateful I am to Dead Boy Detectives. I met some of the most talented people I know & above all, met you all. You’re the heartbeat of this show & our legacy will live forever in this community☠️🏏 — Jayden (@jaydenrevri) August 30, 2024

Briana Cuoco (Jenny the Butcher)

Briana Cuoco played Jenny the Butcher, owner of the Tongue & Tail butcher shop and also Crystal and Niko’s landlord. Jenny quickly became a fan-favorite and no doubt would’ve been involved in season 2. Upon cancellation, Cuoco took to Instagram story to share a nice sentiment:

“seeing all your comments on this announcement warms my heart so much i can’t even tell you this business has a very special way of breaking your heart. i am so proud and grateful to have been apart of this magical & wonderful show. we were all so excited to hopefully continue the journey but life had other plans. i will love this show, the people and the experience of making it forever”

Lukas Gage (The Cat King)

Lukas Gage won all our hearts as the Cat King, inspiring numerous fan-fictions and making everyone hope for a meet-up with Desire in season 2. While Gage hasn’t said too much about the cancellation, he did comment “all the good shows die young” on Instagram.

Crew

Showrunners Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz

Showrunners Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz deserve every bit of praise for Dead Boy Detectives. The renewal outcome may not be what we wanted, but at least we all have a fantastic season of television to enjoy. Yockey thanked fans for their devoted support… although he did urge everyone not to burn anything down. Per his Instagram story:

Thank you to @neilhimself for believing in us. And a huge thank you to the amazing fans who loved the show, supported these characters, and are currently posting heavily online about committing arson. We love you. Please don’t burn anything down..

Beth Schwartz posted her warm sentiment on X:

What an amazing experience and special show. So grateful to have worked with the most talented writers, cast and crew. Thank you to our passionate and hilarious fandom. I was told the show would live on the platform forever, just like our boys. So keep on watching!💀 https://t.co/I3CRtLf5Kw — Beth Schwartz (@SchwartzApprovd) August 31, 2024

Zack Ogle

Zack Ogle worked as a writers’ assistant on Dead Boy Detectives. Many fans will know him from being active on social media, rhapsodising about the show. Check out his sentiment on X:

Sending love to all you bearcubs 🖤 Thank you so much for your support. I know it’s not the news we wanted, but we’ll always have an amazing first season. Nothing ever truly dies that way. Besides, i’m just a mirror away! — Zack Ogle (@zackogre) August 30, 2024

Could the Dead Boy Detectives appear in The Sandman?

Since Dead Boy Detectives is set in the same continuity as The Sandman, some fans wonder if we’ll see them crossover into the main show. While this remains a possibility, it’s highly unlikely.

The only issue of The Sandman comics that features Edwin and Charles was mostly covered in Dead Boy Detectives. There are no other storylines where their appearance would make much sense. The writers might have something planned; don’t get your hopes up.

All that’s left to say is goodbye, Dead Boy Detectives—you will be missed. Thank you to everyone involved for creating a terrific season of television. Season 1 will continue to stream on Netflix into the foreseeable future.