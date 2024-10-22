Everything Revealed for ‘The Dragon Prince’ Season 7 at NYCC

Positive word of mouth and fan support: two crucial pillars for any show’s foundation. And that’s exactly what was conveyed by Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond, co-creators of The Dragon Prince, at this year’s New York Comic Con.

The panel took place on Saturday, Oct. 19, and was full to the brim with “Dragon Prince” fans. Not one empty seat was available, and the energy in the room was palpable. The afternoon kicked off with introductions and a unique take on a comic con panel. Three “Dragon Prince” super-fans were included as panelists, which is something I’ve never witnessed before. Ainsley, commonly known as Chicken on social media, was joined by Avery Marie and DeQuan Foster. Each shared touching testimonials about the show’s impact, and this being the final “official” season ordered by Netflix only added to the emotion from panelists and attendees alike.

Sam Stone, a freelance columnist for outlets like Image Comics and CBR, moderated the hour-long panel. Those in attendance were treated to what everyone hoped to witness: a brand new poster featuring Aaravos holding Sol Regem’s skull and episode one of season seven, cleverly titled “Death Alive.”

Episode 1 of The Dragon Prince Season 7 Was Screened To Fans

The episode’s runtime was your typical 24 minutes, which felt like a blip thanks to the season opener’s quick pace. Without getting into the weeds with too many details, they focused on three subplots to set the tone. We open with Kosmo and Astrid, two Celestial Elves that were introduced in season six. Throughout the episode, Astrid learns she cannot warn others about Aaravos’ return, so she decides to take matters into her own hands with the help of Kosmo.

Then, we were treated to lore-heavy sequences with Aaravos, Claudia, and Terry. Those who have read the graphic novels will surely see their time paid off. Claudia’s still reeling over the death of her father, Viren, and Aaravos does what he always does, which is fool Claudia into thinking there’s a chance Viren is alive in The In-Between, a place between life and death.

The third focal area centers around Team Callum. As fans know, Rayla decided to bring Runaan back to the land of the living after being trapped in a coin for much of the series. Now that Runaan and Rayla are reunited, Callum struggles with leaving Rayla again or staying, knowing that Katolis has burned to the ground. Callum says, “I don’t want to be separated again,” and Rayla reassures him with one of two kisses given in this episode.

Once Callum arrives at Katolis, he and Soren share a very emotional hug as they cry together due to Katolis’ destruction. King Ezran is angry and then enters Runaan, whom he recognizes as the elf who killed his father, King Harrow. After shouting” You killed my father,” Runaan is sentenced to prison and arrested by Soren. Somewhere within all of this set-up, we learn Aaravos can shapeshift and then turns into an island in the sea, while also trying to use his spirit form to trick Callum before Corvus could save him.

What’s going on with Arc 3 for The Dragon Prince?

If you thought that was enough for one panel, just wait – there’s more! The show’s creators decided to speak on the status of Arc 3, which would be seasons 8-10.

Ehasz explained that the third arc of this saga cannot be confirmed at this time. Then, he provided more insight. The ending of season seven will give a reason why Arc 3 should exist, and if the final season defies Netflix’s expectations, they’ll green-light it without question. We’re expecting more news in the coming months, but it’s safe to say that a third arc is still an unrealized dream that many hope to turn into reality.

Due to this series’ passionate fanbase, there wasn’t a dry eye in the room before, during, and after the panel. If their reactions are indicative of season seven’s reception, it’s only a matter of time before we see that positive word of mouth and fan support prop up the show for what could be three more seasons and the complete vision for this saga.

The Dragon Prince season 7 debuts on Netflix globally on December 19th, 2024.