Anime Netflix News and Previews

‘Tokyo Override’ Netflix Anime Sets November 2024 Release

Netflix's futuristic anime 'Tokyo Override' from Thai animation RiFF is coming in November 2024.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Tokyo Override Netflix Anime Sets November Release

Picture: Tokyo Override – RiFF Animation

Tokyo Override was first revealed at Netflix’s Next on Netflix Animation event in June 2024 and has now been confirmed to premiere on Netflix in November 2024. The highly exciting new anime series features a star-studded cast and incredible animation from Thai-based RiFF Studio. Here’s everything we know about Tokyo Override on Netflix.

Tokyo Ovveride is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime series co-directed by Yuske Fukada and Veeraptra Jinavin. Thai-based animation studio RiFF Studio produces the series. The studio worked closely with Yamaha Motor and Honda Motor for the designs of the futuristic motorbikes seen in the series.

Motobrike Tokyo Override Netflix Anime Sets November Release

Picture: Tokyo Override – RiFF Animation

When is Tokyo Override coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Tokyo Override will premiere on November 21st, 2024.

Poster Tokyo Override Netflix Anime Sets November Release

What is the plot of Tokyo Override?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Tokyo Override:

“Young hacker Kai’s life is suddenly turned upside down when she gets involved with a group of couriers from Suma Garage who specialize in unregulated deliveries for good causes. The perfectly optimized utopia suddenly shows a dark underbelly of drugs and crime, and it’s up to the gang to expose a potential conspiracy.”

Kai Tokyo Override Netflix Anime Sets November Release

Picture: Tokyo Override – RiFF Animation

Who is in the cast of Tokyo Override?

The whole cast for Tokyo Override is as follows:

  • Ai Fairouz (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) as Kai.
  • Ryota Takeuchi (The Ancient Magus’ Bride) as Hugo.
  • Tomoaki Maeno (Cells at Work!) as Spoke.
  • Mariya Ise (Chainsaw Man) as Watari.
  • Shigeru Chiba (One Piece) as Yukio.
  • Yu Serizawa (Rent-A-Girlfriend) as Ayumi.
  • Hochu Otsuka (Naruto) as Kageyama.
  • Miyu Irino (Mobile Suit Gundam 00) as Yasumoto
  • Yuhko Kaida (Spy x Family) as Leuji.
Cast Tokyo Override Netflix Anime Sets November Release

Picture: The cast of Tokyo Override

Are you looking forward to watching Tokyo Override on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

'Zombieverse: New Blood' Korean Horror Reality Series is Coming to Netflix in November 2024 Article Teaser Photo

'Zombieverse: New Blood' Korean Horror Reality Series is Coming to Netflix in November 2024
'Blood Sisters' Gets Unexpected Season 2 Renewal At Netflix Article Teaser Photo

'Blood Sisters' Gets Unexpected Season 2 Renewal At Netflix
'Rob Peace' Starring Jay Will and Mary J. Blige Sets Streaming Debut on Netflix Article Teaser Photo

'Rob Peace' Starring Jay Will and Mary J. Blige Sets Streaming Debut on Netflix
Everything Revealed for 'The Dragon Prince' Season 7 at NYCC Article Teaser Photo

Everything Revealed for 'The Dragon Prince' Season 7 at NYCC

Recommended from What's on Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 6 Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Cobra Kai Season 6 Netflix Release Date & Everything We Know So Far

Netflix Sets ‘Tokyo Override’ Anime Series From Thailand Based RiFF Studio

Netflix Sets ‘Tokyo Override’ Anime Series From Thailand Based RiFF Studio

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 21st to 27th, 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 21st to 27th, 2024