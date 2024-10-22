‘Tokyo Override’ Netflix Anime Sets November 2024 Release

Tokyo Override was first revealed at Netflix’s Next on Netflix Animation event in June 2024 and has now been confirmed to premiere on Netflix in November 2024. The highly exciting new anime series features a star-studded cast and incredible animation from Thai-based RiFF Studio. Here’s everything we know about Tokyo Override on Netflix.

Tokyo Ovveride is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original anime series co-directed by Yuske Fukada and Veeraptra Jinavin. Thai-based animation studio RiFF Studio produces the series. The studio worked closely with Yamaha Motor and Honda Motor for the designs of the futuristic motorbikes seen in the series.

When is Tokyo Override coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that Tokyo Override will premiere on November 21st, 2024.

What is the plot of Tokyo Override?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for Tokyo Override:

“Young hacker Kai’s life is suddenly turned upside down when she gets involved with a group of couriers from Suma Garage who specialize in unregulated deliveries for good causes. The perfectly optimized utopia suddenly shows a dark underbelly of drugs and crime, and it’s up to the gang to expose a potential conspiracy.”

Who is in the cast of Tokyo Override?

The whole cast for Tokyo Override is as follows:

Ai Fairouz (JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure) as Kai.

Ryota Takeuchi (The Ancient Magus’ Bride) as Hugo.

Tomoaki Maeno (Cells at Work!) as Spoke.

Mariya Ise (Chainsaw Man) as Watari.

Shigeru Chiba (One Piece) as Yukio.

Yu Serizawa (Rent-A-Girlfriend) as Ayumi.

Hochu Otsuka (Naruto) as Kageyama.

Miyu Irino (Mobile Suit Gundam 00) as Yasumoto

Yuhko Kaida (Spy x Family) as Leuji.

Are you looking forward to watching Tokyo Override on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!