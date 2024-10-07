‘Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc’ Coming to Netflix in October 2024

Over a year since the Swordsmith Village Arc landed on Netflix, the Hashira Training Arc debuts on Netflix this Halloween.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Koyoharu Gotōge. The anime’s release saw its popularity explode, and year on year, with each subsequent season, that popularity continues to soar.

When the Mugen Train Arc was released in theatres worldwide, its box office numbers smashed the record for the highest-grossing anime movie, making over $507 million. With the last arc of the series being released as a trilogy of films, there could be billions in revenue to be made at the box office.

Please note that we understand the Swordsmith Village Arc is officially the fifth season of Demon Slayer. However, we’re adhering to Netflix’s way of categorizing seasons in an attempt to stop any further confusion, which means the Swordsmith Village Arc will be listed as season 5 when it eventually lands on Netflix.

Demon Slayer Season 1 – 26 Episodes

Demon Slayers Season 2 (Mugen Train Arc) – 7 Episodes

Demon Slayer Season 3 (Entertainment District Arc) – 11 Episodes

Demon Slayer Season 4 (Swordsmith Village Arc) – 11 Episodes

Demon Slayer Season 5 (Hashira Training Arc) – 8 Episodes

When is the Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that Demon Slayer Hashira Training Arc is coming to Netflix on October 31st, 2024!

We expect Netflix and the official English Demon Slayer account on X to make an official announcement soon.

