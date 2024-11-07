Why There Won’t Be A Season 6 of Demon Slayer on Netflix But There’s Good News”

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has been one of the most popular licensed anime series on Netflix. Sadly, there won’t be a sixth season. However, there’s good news: starting in 2025, the Demon Slayer story will conclude with a trilogy of films covering the events of the Infinity Castle Arc. We’re yet to learn if the Infinity Castle trilogy is coming to Netflix, but we’re hopeful they’ll arrive eventually.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a Japanese anime series based on the manga of the same name by author Koyoharu Gotōge. Since the release of the anime in 2019, Demon Slayer quickly became one of the most popular anime franchises in the world.

Why isn’t there a sixth season of Demon Slayer?

To put it simply, production on the anime series has ended. Instead, the story will conclude with a trilogy of films covering the events of the “Infinity Castle” arc.

Crunchyroll has confirmed that all three films will be released theatrically outside Japan. Mugen Train made over $507 million at the box office, making it the highest-grossing Japanese film ever. Considering that Infinity Castle will be a trilogy that concludes the Demon Slayer story, we suspect more records are yet to be broken.

But why a trilogy? In the manga, the Final Battle Arc, which includes the Infinity Castle Arc and Sunrise Countdown Arc, is covered in chapters 140-205. That equates to 66 chapters, almost a third of the Demon Slayer story. With an extraordinary number of fights to animate and story to cover, it makes sense that Demon Slayer will conclude with a film trilogy.

When will the first Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movie be released?

An exact release date has yet to be announced, but part 1 is predicted to be released to theatres sometime in 2025.

Will the Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle movies be coming to Netflix?

At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation that any Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle films are coming to Netflix.

However, Netflix’s position is bolstered by the fact that every season of Demon Slayer is currently available on Netflix in select regions such as the United States and the United Kingdom. Considering Demon Slayer was previously released on Crunchyroll first before making its way to Netflix, it suggests Aniplex of America (the anime license holder in North America) is happy to license one of its most popular franchises across multiple platforms and not exclusively on Crunchyroll.

What we’ve seen previously with Demon Slayer seasons are weekly episode releases on Crunchyroll before arriving on Netflix several months or over a year later. It has varied. We’d expect a similar arrangement with the Demon Slayer films. But for now, it’s a waiting game, and hopefully, we’ll see the entire Infinity Castle trilogy on Netflix before long.

Season Crunchyroll Season Finale Netflix Release Date 1 05/03/2020 22/01/2021 2 21/01/2022 21/01/2023 3 01/05/2022 01/05/2023 4 06/08/2023 30/09/2023 5 18/08/2024 31/10/2024

As we’ve seen with the release of the Demon Slayer seasons on Netflix, we would expect a delay in a Netflix release once each film is released on a streaming service such as Crunchyroll. It is hard to speculate how long it would take for each film to arrive on Netflix, as it could be as little as months or over a year.

Would you like to see the Demon Slayer trilogy on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!