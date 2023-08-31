Disenchantment Season 5: Everything To Know About The Final Season

Disenchantment is returning for one final installment with ten episodes making up season 5 (or part 5 as it’s labeled on Netflix) coming on September 1st, 2023.

Beginning its run in 2018, Disenchantment is the brainchild of Matt Groening (best known for The Simpsons and Futurama) and frequent collaborator Josh Weinstein. Set in the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland, we’ve followed Bean, Elfo, and Luci’s take on everything they’ve had thrown at them, with the show slowly building towards a big showdown of our lovable trio defeating Bean’s mother.

Netflix officially announced that the show would be coming to a close on August 1st, 2023, with a 10-episode final season dropping at the beginning of September.

The ending of Disenchantment will make the show Netflix’s third longest-running Netflix Original adult-animation series with 50 episodes in total, only topped by Big Mouth (at 61 episodes and counting) and Bojack Horseman (77 episodes).

Before digging into the final season, here’s the teaser trailer for the final batch of episodes:

A new batch of episodes has been pretty much an open secret since the beginning of the year, if not longer.

John Weinstein has regularly updated us throughout the year on the progress of the next batch of episodes on Twitter (or X).

In January 2023, Weinstein posted numerous times that they were deep in post-production, saying, “We’ll be finished in May then it takes a month or so for other things to be done so I’m guessing sometime this summer or after. It’s really good and we’re thinking/hoping fans will be happy.”

Because of the writer’s strike, Weinstein hasn’t been able to promote the final season of the show, but did write an extensive piece for the BBC on what the writer’s strike is about and what it means for his colleagues and other writers coming through the ranks.

Weinstein writes, “Writers have never had it so bad. And that’s after 100 years of having to fight for protections, compensation and credit that should’ve been given in the first place.”

What to expect from Disenchantment’s final season?

Netflix has provided a lengthy synopsis, giving us an insight into what we can expect from the final season:

“It all endeth here. The misadventures of hard-hitting, hard-drinking Queen Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo and her personal demon Luci culminate in an epic battle for Dreamland. To save Dreamland from Queen Dagmar’s wicked rule, Bean must vanquish her mother and outrun a prophecy that foretells she will kill someone she loves. The stakes are as high as ever as our heroes face Satan, a headless corpse, an evil stientist and most terrifying of all- their true destiny.”

The fifth part of Disenchantment will consist of 10 episodes.

All of the voice cast from prior seasons are set to return, including:

Abbi Jacobson

Eric Andre

Nat Faxon

John DiMaggio

Tress MacNeille

Richard Ayoade

Matt Berry

Noel Fielding

Meredith Hagner

David Herman

Sharon Horgan

Maurice LaMarche

Lucy Montgomery

Billy West

Now, let’s round out our preview for the final season of Disenchantment with your first-look images:

Disenchantment is produced by Ululu Company and animated by Rough Draft Studios, Inc. Matt Groening, Josh Weinstein, Claudia Katz, and Deanna MacLellan serve as executive producers.

Are you looking forward to the final batch of episodes of Disenchantment? Let us know in the comments.