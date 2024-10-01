‘Emilia Pérez’ to be Released on Netflix and Theatres in November 2024

Jacques Audiard’s has performed incredibly on the film festival circuit, and now it’s making its way to Netflix and select theatres in the USA, Canada, and the UK in November 2024. Here’s everything we know about Emilia Pérez.

Emilia Pérez is an upcoming Spanish-language musical crime comedy film written and directed by Jacques Audiard. It is loosely based on Boris Razon’s 2018 novel Listen. France selected the movie as its entry for Best International Feature Film for the upcoming 97th Academy Awards. Why Not Productions is the production studio behind the film,

Clémont Ducol wrote the score for the film, while the French singer Camille wrote the original songs.

The film has already earned multiple awards from various film festivals worldwide, most notably winning the accolades for Best Actress for Zoe Saldaña and the Jury Prize for Jacques Audiard at the Cannes Film Festival.

When is Emilia Pérez coming to Netflix?

Emilia Pérez will be released on Netflix in the US, Canada, and the UK on November 13th, 2024.

Emilia Pérez will be released in select theatres across the US and Canada on November 1st, 2024, before its Netflix release.

What is the plot of Emilia Pérez?

Netflix has provided a full and detailed synopsis for Emilia Pérez:

“From renegade auteur Jacques Audiard comes Emilia Pérez, an audacious fever dream that defies genres and expectations. Through liberating song and dance and bold visuals, this odyssey follows the journey of four remarkable women in Mexico, each pursuing their own happiness. The fearsome cartel leader Emilia (Karla Sofía Gascón) enlists Rita (Zoe Saldaña), an unappreciated lawyer stuck in a dead-end job, to help fake her death so that Emilia can finally live authentically as her true self. Written and directed by Audiard (Rust and Bone, A Prophet), the double Cannes-winning film also stars Selena Gomez, Adriana Paz, and Edgar Ramírez.”

Who is in the cast of Emilia Pérez?

Karla Sofia Gascón plays Emilia. The actress is most well-known for her roles in the television shows El Señor de los Cielos and Wild Heart and the 2013 comedy We Are the Nobles.

Zoe Saldaña plays the role of Rita. The actress has starred in some of the biggest blockbuster franchises of the 21st Century, such as James Cameron’s Avatar as Neytari, JJ Abrams’s reboot of Star Trek as Uhura, and in multiple MCU movies as Gamora.

Selena Gomez plays the role of Jessi. Artist and actress Selena Gomez is most well known for her time on the Disney Channel and as the voice of Mavis in Hotel Transylvania. However, over the past few years, she has starred alongside Steve Martin and Martin Short in the incredibly popular Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Adriana Paz (Spectre) plays Epifanía, while Edgar Ramirez plays Gustavo Brun (Gold).

The rest of the supporting cast is as follows in order of IMDb’s StarMeter:

Mark Ivanir (Away) as Dr. Wasserman.

James Gerard (The Serpent Queen) as Simon.

Emiliano Hasan (Domar) as Gabriel Mendoza.

Eduardo Aladro (Tony Smith) as Berlinger.

When and where did the filming for Emilia Pérez take place?

Filming took place between May 23rd and July 5th, 2023. The movie was completed by April 2024 and premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where the audience reportedly gave it a nine-minute standing ovation.

What is the movie runtime?

Emilia Pérez has a runtime of 130 minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching Emilia Pérez on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!