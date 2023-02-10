Your Place or Mine Soundtrack: Every Song in Netflix’s Romantic Comedy

Arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day 2023 is Netflix’s latest romantic comedy starring Reece Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Below is the full soundtrack for all of the composed music and songs heard throughout Your Place or Mine.

Two long-distance best friends change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.

Your Place or Mine Original Soundtrack

The original soundtrack for Your Place or Mine was composed by Goldspot frontman Siddhartha Khosla.

Khosla has worked on a variety of different movies, composing the music for the likes of This Is Us, Queenpins, The Sounding, Prime’s I Want You Back Disney+’s Only Murders in the Building, and Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales.

In total, ten pieces of original music were composed by Siddhartha Khosla for Your Place or Mine;

Embers

Peter Helps

Scarlet Canceled

Wonder

Jack’s Theme

Debbie’s Theme

See You In There

Debbie Realization

Anxious Debbie

Peter and Debbie

In total there are 20 songs listed in the credits of Your Place or Mine that we could find on Spotify:

The Sweet Escape – Gwen Stefani ft. Akon

Let’s Go – The Cars

Bye Bye Love – The Cars

Good Times Roll – The Cars

Magic – The Cars

Shake It Up – The Cars

Just What I Needed – The Cars

Liz – Remi Wolf

Right Time – The Minitel

Feel the Way I Want – Caroline Rose

SICK! – Anna Shoemaker

Remind Me – Emily King

Nothing Else I Could Do – Ella Jane

Back Pocket – Vulfpeck

Light On – Maggie Rogers

Debbie – Your Smith

Drive – The Cars

You’re All I’ve Got Tonight – The Cars

Animal Spirits – Vulfpeck

You Might Think – The Cars

