Your Place or Mine Soundtrack: Every Song in Netflix’s Romantic Comedy

Arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day 2023 is Netflix’s latest romantic comedy starring Reece Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher. Below is the full soundtrack for all of the composed music and songs heard throughout Your Place or Mine.
Two long-distance best friends change each other’s lives when she decides to pursue a lifelong dream and he volunteers to keep an eye on her teenage son.
Your Place or Mine Original Soundtrack
The original soundtrack for Your Place or Mine was composed by Goldspot frontman Siddhartha Khosla.
Khosla has worked on a variety of different movies, composing the music for the likes of This Is Us, Queenpins, The Sounding, Prime’s I Want You Back Disney+’s Only Murders in the Building, and Hulu’s Welcome to Chippendales.
In total, ten pieces of original music were composed by Siddhartha Khosla for Your Place or Mine;
- Embers
- Peter Helps
- Scarlet Canceled
- Wonder
- Jack’s Theme
- Debbie’s Theme
- See You In There
- Debbie Realization
- Anxious Debbie
- Peter and Debbie
In total there are 20 songs listed in the credits of Your Place or Mine that we could find on Spotify:
- The Sweet Escape – Gwen Stefani ft. Akon
- Let’s Go – The Cars
- Bye Bye Love – The Cars
- Good Times Roll – The Cars
- Magic – The Cars
- Shake It Up – The Cars
- Just What I Needed – The Cars
- Liz – Remi Wolf
- Right Time – The Minitel
- Feel the Way I Want – Caroline Rose
- SICK! – Anna Shoemaker
- Remind Me – Emily King
- Nothing Else I Could Do – Ella Jane
- Back Pocket – Vulfpeck
- Light On – Maggie Rogers
- Debbie – Your Smith
- Drive – The Cars
- You’re All I’ve Got Tonight – The Cars
- Animal Spirits – Vulfpeck
- You Might Think – The Cars
