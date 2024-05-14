‘Tour de France: Unchained’ Season 2 Confirms June 2024 Netflix Return

Netflix’s sports documentary series on the world-famous Tour de France is back for a second season, with eight new episodes set to land on Netflix globally on June 11th, 2024. The series will go behind the scenes of the 110th edition of the cycling race, which Jonas Vingegaard ultimately won for the third year in a row.

Before the release of season 1 on June 8th, 2023, it was announced that Tour de France: Unchained had already received a second season order. Cycling Weekly was the first to report that the documentary series would cover the 2023 race, which occurred between July 1st and 23rd, 2023.

Per Netflix, the new season will consist of another eight episodes, with the streamer providing the following tidbits about the new season:

“This new season goes behind the scenes of the 21 stages of Tour de France 2023: amid the scandals, low blows and thirst for glory; amid the dramatic falls and historic breakaways; amid the withdrawals and desire to win: the series dives back into the fierce battle of the riders for the yellow jersey!”

The new season will continue in its first season footsteps, with interviews with everyone in various teams, picking the riders’ brains and the people behind the teams.

Unlike most of the other sports documentaries that have flooded onto Netflix recently, Tour de France: Unchained is in a co-distribution deal with France Télévisions, which will carry it in France.

Box to Box Films is the production company behind Netflix’s co-distribution release. It has pioneered the sports docuseries over the past few years, starting out with Formula 1: Drive to Survive, which is currently in production with its seventh season. They’re also behind Six Nations: Full Contact, which has been given a second season order, plus Break Point, which has concluded after 1 season, and Full Swing, currently awaiting a season 3 renewal.

For more on Netflix’s upcoming sports documentary lineup, keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Now, we’ll leave you with some newly released pictures of the second season of Tour de France: Unchained.

Will you be checking out Tour de France: Unchained season 2?