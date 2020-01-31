When the news hit that Studio Ghibli films are coming to Netflix Internationally, fans all over the world rejoiced at the news. Now only a day away from release, we’ve put together the full list of Studio Ghibli films coming to Netflix on February 1st, 2020.

Remember, this only applies to Netflix regions outside of the US and Canada, who will not be receiving any of the Studio Ghibli titles until the release of HBO Max.

Here are all the Studio Ghibli titles coming to Netflix on February 1st, 2020:

Castle in the Sky (1986)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Genre: Steampunk, Fantasy, Adventure

Runtime: 124 Minutes

English Dub Cast: Barabara Goodson, Lara Cody, Rachel Vanowen, Jeff Witte, Mike Reynolds

The very first of Studio Ghibli’s beloved library, Castle in the Sky is one of the most influential anime films of the 1980s. Castle in the Sky is credited for inspiring an entire generation of creative minds, and arguably paved the way for all of the future success of the highly acclaimed studio.

Sheeta, a 13 year-old-girl is fleeing from Pirates and the Government who are trying to steal her crystal. While on the run she falls from the sky and is caught by an orphan by Pazu. Learning her predicament, Pazu helps Sheeta in her search for her identity and the crystal’s mysterious connection to the Laputa, the castle in the sky.

Kiki’s Delivery Service

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Genre: Coming-of-age, Fantasy

Runtime: 103 Minutes

English Dub Cast: Lisa Michelson, Kerrigan Mahan, Alexandra Kenworthy, Edie Mirman, Eddie Frierson

The fourth film of the Studi Ghibli filmography, Kiki’s Delivery Sevice still stands the test of time and one of the most enjoyable anime films of the 1980s.

When a witch-in-training turns 13, they must leave home for a year and learn to live on their own. Kiki, headstrong but a little naive learns that fitting into her new community is harder than she thought. To help live in her town of Koriko, Kiki takes to the sky and sets up her own delivery service.

My Neighbor Totoro (1988)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Genre: Fantasy

Runtime: 87 Minutes

English Voice Cast: Lisa Michelson, Cheryl Chase, Greg Snegoff, Alexandra Kenworthy, Kenneth Hartman

The year 1988 was a huge year for Studio Ghibli, the heart-breaking tale Grave of the Fireflies was released and so was the iconic My Neighbor Totoro. One of the most iconic and popular anime characters ever, Totoro is hugely influential for the growing popularity of anime in the west in the late 1980s. Still an anime icon to this day, the popular anime film has mode over a $1.5 billion in merchandise in its lifetime.

10-year-old Satsuki and her 4-year-old sister move to the countryside with their father to be closer to their hospitalized mother. While playing in the local forest, the young siblings soon discover the woods are inhabited by magical creatures.

Ocean Waves (1993)

Director: Tomomi Mochizuki

Genre: Romance, Slice of Life

Runtime: 72 Minutes

Japanese Dub Cast: Nobuo Tobita, Toshihiko Seki, Yoko Sakamoto, Yuri Amano, Kae Araki

In terms of popularity, Ocean Waves isn’t the most renowned Studio Ghibli film but isn’t lacking in quality by any means. Based on the novel of the same name by Tomomi Mochizuki, if you love Slice of Life stories then Ocean Waves will be perfect for you.

Returning home from his first year away at college, Taku Morisaki reflects upon his final year at high-school and the transfer student Rikako Muto who turned his world upside down.

Only Yesterday (1991)

Director: Isao Takahata

Genre: Drama, Romance

Runtime: 118 Minutes

English Dub Cast: Daisy Ridley, Dev Patel, Alison Fernandez, Ashley Eckstein, Laura Bailey

The fifth film by Studio Ghibli, Only Yesterday is based on the manga of the same name by Hotaru Okamoto and Yuko Tone. A truly wonderful story, Only Yesterday has been hailed for its realism and excellent drama, earning itself a deserved 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.

After spending her entire life in Tokyo, Taeko Okajima takes a trip to the rural countryside to visit the family of her brother-in-law. While traveling, Taeko begins to reminisce about her childhood and her memories as a schoolgirl in 1966.

Porco Rosso (1992)

Director: Hayao Miyazaki

Genre: Adventure Comedy

Runtime: 94 Minutes

English Dub Cast: Patrick Harlan, Greg Dale, Faith Bach, Clay Lowrey, Lynn Eve Harris

What was once tipped to be only a short-in-flight film for Japan Airlines, Porco Rosso morphed into the full feature-length film as we know it today. Excellent visuals and an equally fantastic soundtrack you’ll get lost in the skies with the ace fighter pilot.

In the years since his service in WWI ended, ex-fighter ace Marco Pagot now spends his days freelancing as a bounty hunter, chasing air pirates in the Adriatic Sea. A strange curse has left Marco as an anthropomorphic pig, earning himself the nickname ‘Porco Rosso’.

Tales from Earthsea (2006)

Director: Gorō Miyazaki

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy

Runtime: 115 Minutes

English Dub Cast: Timothy Dalton, Matt Levin, Blaire Restaneo, Mariska Hargitay, Willem Dafoe

While Tales From Earthsea aren’t spoken of in the same breath as Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle, it is still easily one of the best anime films of the 2000s. Through stunning set pieces that bring the world of Earthsea to life, this breathtaking modern classic can be enjoyed by all anime fans.

The once peaceful and prosperous nation of Enlad is thrown into chaos with the appearance of dragons. A powerful and wise mage Ged, accompanied by the young Prince Arren set out an epic adventure to restore balance to the world.

List of Studio Ghibli films yet to be released

There are still fourteen more Studio Ghibli films scheduled to arrive on Netflix Internationally.

The following films will be coming to Netflix on March 1st:

Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (1984)

Princess Mononoke (1997)

My Neighbors the Yamadas (1999)

Spirited Away (2001)

The Cat Returns (2002)

Arrietty (2010)

The Tale of the Princess Kaguya (2013)

The following films will be coming to Netflix on April 1st:

Pom Poko (1994)

Whisper of the Heart (1995)

Howl’s Moving Castle (2004)

Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008)

From Up on Poppy Hill (2011)

The Wind Rises (2013)

When Marnie Was There (2014)

