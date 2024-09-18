Go Behind-The-Scenes On ‘One Piece’ Season 2 With New Geeked Week Set Tour

Geeked Week is here, and One Piece is already playing a big part in the proceedings. Iñaki Godoy was featured in the Cobra Kai behind-the-scenes tour on Monday, and today, we’re getting a set tour of One Piece season 2 courtesy of Jeff Ward, who plays villain Buggy and will be returning for season 2. Here’s what we learned and the full video.

Over three minutes, we get to explore some of the behind-the-scenes magic currently taking place as filming on the second season of One Piece continues in South Africa throughout the remainder of 2024 and into 2025. Netflix’s official “blurrer and bleeper” (a job title we just made up) had their work cut out as much of the artwork, costumes, and other aspects of the set were all blurred to avoid spoilers. Even a release year was teased at the end but bleeped.

Dubbed “Clowning Around Set,” Ward begins his tour at a warehouse stacked full of costumes for the upcoming season, talking to Kerry Barnard, one of the costume designers working on the show. The warehouse houses over 1,000 costumes for the main cast and many extras the show will need in the next few months. Some of the costumes for season 2 were blurred out to avoid spoilers.

The creator and showrunner spoke about the upcoming costumes, saying, “I think people are going to be really excited to see all the different looks beyond just the classic ones that they wear.”

The video then toured the rest of the facility, speaking with Amanda Ross McDonald, one of the show’s many hair and makeup designers, and Egbert Kruger, a props master who debuted a first look at a massive syringe and cannon that will be deployed next season.

Tom Hannam and Max Gottlieb, two production designers, walked you through three fully stocked shops, stating that they’ve been designed “exactly from the manga.”

We asked the admin of the popular ONE PIECE NETFLIX FAN X account and the owner of the bustling Discord to ask for their thoughts and if they caught anything particularly interesting in the new set tour.

“The set design, props, attention to detail, and easter eggs are exceptional, as always. A lot of it is straight out of the manga,” the owner, who chooses to be anonymous, tells us.

“One thing immediately striking is the hand-shaped island they showed in the video, which is non-canon to manga. Marine Victory Day was mentioned (this is not present in the manga), the 22-year anniversary of Pirate King’s execution, and a lot more posters throughout Loguetown related to it. It could play into the story somehow, with Garp and Co. also present in Season 2. In one of the Loguetown sets, the “Manmayer” sign is present, which is interesting, as it’s one of the family names within the story from way later on.”

“Bit of an odd thing sticking out; it could just be nothing significant, or I am missing something here, but Hand Island being present in one of the props books is unexpected as it’s not canon in manga and just present in a One Piece movie, I think. It could just be an easter egg as geographically it doesn’t make sense to be in Season 2, but we never know with live action.”

More One Piece news is expected at the live show for Geeked Week tomorrow where showrunner Matt Owens will be presenting alongside Jeff Ward.

Are you looking forward to One Piece season 2? Let us know in the comments.