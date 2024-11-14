Blumhouse Horror ‘Afraid’ Sets Netflix Streaming Debut Date for November 2024

Afraid, the recent Sony Pictures movie made in association with Blumhouse, will be available on Netflix in the United States in late November 2024 and other regions in the months and years to come.

Blumhouse, the production company behind the movie, has become known as a horror connoisseur in recent years. It even teamed up with Netflix on recent projects like Worst Ex Ever and Worst Roommate Ever. Other well-known movies produced by the company include Paranormal Activity, The Purge, Get Out, and Insidious, which have all garnered critical acclaim and a strong fan following.

Cashing in on the AI trend, the movie follows a family selected to test a new home assistant called AIA, which can learn a family’s wants and needs. What can go wrong? Everything. John Cho leads the film’s cast, including Katherine Waterston, Havana Rose Liu, Lukita Maxwell, David Dastmalchian, and Keith Carradine.

The movie hasn’t been a big box office draw thus far, with only $12M in ticket sales at the time of updating. It hardly set the world on fire when it came to reviews, either, with only a 22% on RottenTomatoes. Jonathan Sim wrote for ComingSoon, “AfrAId is so bad that I almost wish AI wrote it.” Oof.

Netflix US Will Stream Afraid in November 2024

Coming to Netflix courtesy of the Sony Pictures first window deal, we now have confirmation that Afraid will premiere on Netflix on November 28th, 2024.

As a general rule of thumb, most movies from the distributor have come to Netflix around 120 days after release. That would’ve placed it to release on December 28th, so the movie is actually coming to Netflix a month sooner than originally predicted.

This isn’t the first major horror movie to come to Netflix from the Sony Pictures deal. Netflix streamed The Invitation through June 2024, and more recently, they began streaming Insidious: The Red Door and Thanksgiving. Check out our guide here for more on the Netflix Sony deal, including all the titles you can watch right now, what’s coming next, and what’s leaving.

Will Afraid stream on Netflix in other regions?

Some Asian territories, like India, also get first-window releases alongside the United States, so you can expect the movie to drop in late December or early 2025. For other regions, the movie will take 2-3 years to arrive, but that ultimately depends on where you live.

Did you check out Afraid in theaters, or have you been waiting for it to drop off on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.