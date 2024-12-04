How to Watch ‘Virgin River Season 6 Early (Along With A Special Cast Q&A)

We’re just over two weeks away from the big return of Virgin River. Promotion is in full swing, and if you’re a megafan of the show or want to watch the new season early, Netflix offers you a chance to do just that with the “Virgin River Season 6 VIP Watch Party” that will screen the first episode ahead of its global Netflix rollout on December 19th.

“Celebrate the return of your favorite small-town series with this first-to-watch fan night,” reads the synopsis on a new event page set up by the streamer, promising a “virtual VIP party including an early screening of the first episode of Season 6, trivia, giveaways, and a star-studded Q&A.”

We understand that Netflix is also reaching out to well-known Virgin River fan accounts and the main subreddit for the show for their involvement in the event.

As part of the sign-up, you’ll need to give Netflix your first and last name and email address, and you can even submit an early question to the cast members who will be in attendance. It’s unclear what cast members will be present, but based on the wording, we suspect Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson (who also took to the director’s chair this season) will be present.

The event takes place in the evening for Americans on December 18th at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT. For Europeans, you’ll need to stay up quite late to watch the premiere with it beginning at 1:00 AM GMT on December 19th.

The promotion for Virgin River is continuing even after the big new first look drop and trailer release just last week (find all that in our main season 6 preview). New posters (see above) and three new stills for the upcoming season were released, which we’ve embedded below. All three new pictures are of Mel and Jack, who will be front and center throughout this season, with their big wedding being the undoubted highlight of what you can look forward to.

Don’t forget Virgin River season 7 will enter production in early 2025, so keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix for the latest.