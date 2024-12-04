‘The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse’ Season 2 To Release on Netflix in January 2025

With part 2 of the first season concluded, fans will now be looking ahead to the release of the second season, The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, on Netflix. Renewal has already been confirmed, and we’ve just got confirmation the new season is due to drop globally at the end of January 2025 on January 30th.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse is a sequel to the popular anime series The Seven Deadly Sins. It takes place sixteen years after The Seven Deadly Sins and follows the adventures of Percival, a young knight destined to destroy the world with three other great warriors. Season 1 was broken into two parts with those releasing in January 2024 and June 2024.

The anime is produced by TMS Entertainment, which notably replaced Studio Deen for this new continuation. The latter was heavily criticized for the poor quality seen in multiple later seasons of The Seven Deadly Sins. As a result, many regard this latest entry in the long-running anime franchise that’s been connected to Netflix since 2015 (we’re coming up on a decade!) as the best entry yet, with it carrying a 7.0/10 on IMDb.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Netflix Renewal Status

In March 2024, it was confirmed that Four Knights of the Apocalypse was renewed for a second season, with confirmation coming from Netflix that season 2 will be arriving on the service globally on January 30th, 2025. It’ll be a busy month for new anime on Netflix, with Castlevania: Nocturne, My Happy Marriage, and Sakamoto Days amongst the lineup.

What can we expect from the second season?

The first season covers up to the first 77 chapters of the manga. There are currently 152 published chapters of Four Knights of Apocalypse manga.

The second season will conclude the events of Chaos in Liones Arc and then follow the Wolnack Arc and Demon Realm Arc events. We would expect the second season to end sometime around the beginning or end of the Camelot Infiltration Arc. This means at least 50+ chapters from the manga will be adapted into the manga.

The arc notably marks the conclusion of the series, exploring the rise of Chaos as a new threat and resolving lingering issues in the Kingdom of Liones. It covers the aftermath of the Demon King’s Defeat, the revelation of Chaos, and Arthur’s Awakening, and sees Cath Palug as the antagonist.

Are you looking forward to watching The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!