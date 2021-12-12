Is ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’ on Netflix for 2021?

One of Jim Carrey’s defining roles as The Grinch can be found on Netflix, but once again in 2021, only a select few Netflix regions. Here’s where The Grinch Stole Christmas is on Netflix for 2021, why it’s only available in some regions and where it’s streaming on other platforms.

For those who’ve never been initiated with How The Grinch Stole Christmas, let’s give you a bit of the backstory. Based on the famous character in the famous Dr. Suess story, the 2000 movie saw Jim Carrey play the green figure who despises Christmas (and truthfully happiness). The character also got an Illumination movie back in 2018. We’ll also cover whether that movie

There are many movies families flock to each Christmas with this adaptation being a particular favorite. It ranks sixth in Rotten Tomatoes best Christmas movies of all-time list. According to lists seen by What’s on Netflix, it ranks as America’s second favorite Christmas movie.

Is How the Grinch Stole Christmas on Netflix US?

While Netflix in the US enjoyed How The Grinch Stole Christmas for every Christmas from 2017 through 2020, it was removed in January 2021 and hasn’t been added back since.

Its long tenure on Netflix was odd given Netflix tends to only get movies from other distributors one 1 to 3-month stints. The movie, in case you didn’t know, is distributed by Universal Pictures.

With Christmas movies, they tend to only get them in the summer months when the license is less valuable. That’s why this is somewhat surprising Netflix has managed to keep hold of it for so long.

Eventually, we do expect it to leave and become potentially a permanent fixture of Peacock (which is owned by Universal parent Comcast) but that’s yet to come to pass. It’s not available on any streaming destination (at least on SVOD) in 2021.

Is How The Grinch Stole Christmas on other Netflix regions?

According to Unogs, the Christmas classic is more widely available on Netflix than ever before in 2021. Over 31 countries are streaming the movie in total in 2021. That’s up from the 26 countries that streamed the movie for Christmas 2020.

Countries currently streaming the movie include:

Most Latin American countries

The majority of Europe (excluding the United Kingdom)

India

Singapore

South Korea

Russia

Israel

Australia

Now to run through a few notable regional exceptions.

Netflix Australia is streaming the movie as listed above but it’s also widely available elsewhere with it streaming on Prime Video and Stan.

Netflix UK isn’t streaming the movie again for 2021 instead the movie is still with Sky Cinema and NowTV.

In Canada, How the Grinch Stole Christmas can be found on Netflix for 2021. Last year, it resided on Amazon Prime.

Are you going to be watching How The Grinch Stole Christmas this year on Netflix or are you having to look elsewhere? Let us know in the comments below.