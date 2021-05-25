K-Drama Sitcom ‘So Not Worth It’ is Coming to Netflix in June 2021

We’ve seen many K-Dramas arrive on Netflix over the years, in particular, plenty of comedies but So Not Worth It is the first South Korean sitcom on Netflix. So Not Worth It arrives on Netflix in June 2021, and below we’ll be keeping track of everything you want to know, including, the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

So Not Worth It is an upcoming South Korean Netflix Original sitcom series co-directed by Kwon Ik Joon and Kim Jung Shik. The series was written by Seo Eun Jun and Baek Ji Hyun. Production of the series has been handled by Mystic Story, the entertainment company behind the popular K-Pop group Mystic89.

When is the So Not Worth It season 1 Netflix release date?

We now have confirmation that So Not Worth It will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, June 18th, 2021.

So Not Worth It will be available to stream on Netflix globally.

What is the plot of So Not Worth It?

The synopsis for So Not Worth It was written by Soompi:

So Not Worth It is a sitcom about a multinational group of students who live together in a university dorm in Seoul. Se Wan is a teaching assistant who is in charge of managing the dorm. Jamie is a new student at the dorm from America. Sam is the son of the president of a tteokbokki global food chain who grew up in Australia. Minnie is a student from Thailand who has a lot of fantasies from watching Korean dramas. Hyun Min is a stateless Korean student who was not able to enter the dorm and has to commute five hours each day to school.

Who are the cast members of So Not Worth It?

So Not Worth It features one of the most diverse casts we’ve seen in a K-Drama series:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Se Wan Park Se Wan Just Dance | Joseon Survival | Never Twice Jamie Shin Hyun Seung Be My Boyfriend | Sam Choi Young Jae Dream Knight | Steel Troop | GOT7 Minnie Minnie (G)I-DLE | Never-Ending Neverland | Queendom Hyun Min Han Hyun Min Hip Hop King: Nassna Street | 5 Bros | Law of the Jungle in Chuuk Lagoon TBA Terris Brown True Beauty | Jazzy Misfits Carson Carson Allen When the Camellia Blooms | Matriochka | A Korean Odyssey Hans Joakim Love of 7.7 Billion | Stage K TBA Prae Star With a Secret | Get It Beauty | South Korean Foreigners TBA Miki Love of 7.7 Billion TBA Lee Jae Joon Night Flight | The Beauty Inside | The Lover

Some K-Pop fans will recognize names in the cast list, as multiple members from a variety of K-Pop groups have been cast for So Not Worth It.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of ten episodes in the first season.

Each episode will have an approximate run time of fifty minutes.

Are you looking forward to watching So Not Worth It on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!