‘When the Phone Rings’ Netflix K-Drama Romance Thriller Sets November Release

The upcoming weekly MBC K-drama When the Phone Rings is headed to Netflix in November 2024! Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin star as an unhappily married couple, but when the wife is mysteriously kidnapped, it changes the foundation of their marriage forever.

When the Phone Rings is an upcoming internationally licensed South Korean Netflix Original romance-thriller series directed by Park Sang Woo (The Forbidden Marriage) and written by Kim Ji Woon (Melancholia).

When is When the Phone Rings coming to Netflix?

An exact release date has yet to be announced, but Netflix has confirmed that the K-drama will be available to stream in November 2024.

The South Korean network MBC has confirmed that the episodes will be released on Fridays and Saturdays.

There will be a total of 12 episodes. Each episode has an approximate runtime of 60 minutes.

We expect the premiere date for the first episode to be revealed soon.

What is the plot of When the Phone Rings?

Baek Sa Eon is the youngest presidential spokesman in Korea and has already spent time in his career as a war correspondent, hostage negotiator, and main anchorman. Thanks to his marriage to Hong Hui Ju being one of convenience, the pair have spent the last three years pretending to be happily married, when in reality, they don’t communicate with each other and rarely have meals together. Hui Ju suffers from mutism after an accident in childhood, which led her to work as a sign language interpreter in court and on TV. But on the day Hui Ju is kidnapped, her marriage to Baek Sa Eon changes forever.

Who are the cast members of When the Phone Rings?

Yoo Yeon Seok plays Baek Sa Eon. The actor previously starred in the popular Netflix K-dramas Narco-Saints, both seasons of Hospital Playlist, and Mr. Sunshine. As a child, he debuted in the cult-classic Old Boy.

Chae Soo Bin plays Hong Hui Ju. The actress last appeared on Netflix in The Fabulous and also starred in A Piece of Your Mind.

Heo Nam Jun plays Ji Jung U. The actor recently appeared in seasons 2 and 3 of Sweet Home as Kang Seok Chan. He also starred in a supporting role in the action-thriller Night in Paradise on Netflix.

Jang Gyu Ri plays Na Yu Ri. It’s been four years since the actress last appeared on Netflix in the beloved K-drama It’s Okay Not to Be Okay. Outside of Netflix, she has held leading roles in Cheer Up and The Player 2: Master of Swindlers.

The supporting cast is as follows:

Jin Kyung.

Han Jae Yi as Hong In A.

Yoo Sung Joo as Baek Eui Yong.

Chu Sang Mi as Sim Gyu Jin.

Choi Kwang Il as Hong Il Kyung.

Oh Hyun Kyung as Kim Yeon Hui.

Im Chul Soo as Kang Young U.

Are you looking forward to watching When the Phone Rings on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!