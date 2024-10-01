8 Best New Series Coming to Netflix in October 2024

Netflix has lined up plenty of new and exciting shows for October 2024, from returning series to fresh, original entries to licensed content. Read on for our list of the eight most exciting new TV series coming to Netflix in October 2024: four Netflix Originals and four licensed content.

September was a slow month for new content on Netflix. Already, it seems October will fare slightly better, with Netflix airing one of its most anticipated returning series, Heartstopper, and unveiling new animated forays like Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft. The streamer has also licensed a few popular shows, although for U.S. viewers only. Let’s take a tour!

Most Anticipated New Netflix Original Series Coming in October 2024

Heartstopper Season 3

Coming to Netflix: October 3, 2024

In Heartstopper season 3, Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke), both 16-year-olds, begin their journey in 6th Form and look ahead to their futures. The eight-episode season will tackle more mature themes, including Charlie’s battle with an eating disorder, which began to be covered in season 2.

With author Alice Oseman announcing the conclusion of her comics with Volume 6, it’s likely this could be one of the show’s final seasons.

Outer Banks Season 4: Part 1

Coming to Netflix: October 10, 2024

Now into its fourth season, Outer Banks has quickly established itself as one of Netflix’s most popular original series. The drama follows John B (Chase Stokes), who enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father’s disappearance.

In a move that’s becoming commonplace for Netflix, the 10-episode fourth season has been split into two halves. The first batch of 5 episodes premieres on October 10th. Fans will be left waiting for the latter half in November.

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft

Coming to Netflix: October 10, 2024

While it may seem like video game adaptations are only just taking off, Tomb Raider has been ubiquitous on the big screen for over two decades at this point, with the titular hero first being played by Angelina Jolie in 2001. Despite hit-and-miss live-action projects over the years, Netflix’s latest foray comes in the form of an animated TV show.

Headlined by Hayley Atwell and Richard Armitage, the animated show is set after the events of the beloved Tomb Raider Survivor Trilogy video games. I particularly love the style of animation. From Blue Eye Samurai to Twilight of the Gods, Netflix has been on a winning streak with animated content recently. And this Tomb Raider show seems the perfect way to rejuvenate the franchise.

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory: Season 2

Coming to Netflix: October 17, 2024

Set as a sequel to Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous, Chaos Theory season 1 was a brilliant addition to the Jurassic Park franchise. And season 2 is poised to up the ante even further, with “even more dinosaurs, escalating mayhem, and secrets that will keep you on the edge of your seat.”

We can’t wait to see how the adventures of the Nebular Six continue to play out in the next batch of episodes.

New Licensed TV shows in October 2024 (U.S. only)

Yellowjackets Season 1

Coming to Netflix: October 1, 2024

Yellowjackets season 1 is no doubt the standout new series landing on Netflix this month. Starring Ella Purnell, the survival drama is fantastic. But don’t take that from me; Yellowjackets currently stands at a staggering 96% on Rotten Tomatoes!

Yellowjackets follows a team of soccer players. When traveling to Seattle, their plane crashes. At first, the team works together to try and survive the harsh conditions, but as days pass, they begin to lose their sanity… and things take a turn for the worse. Yellowjackets is a huge scoop for Netflix. At the moment, only season 1 will be available. Hopefully season 2 follows!

The Amazing Digital Circus

Coming to Netflix: October 4, 2024

Netflix is licensing more YouTube content nowadays. Most recently, the streamer became the new home of YouTuber Niko Omilana’s viral sensation, How I Won The London Mayor Election. And now Netflix is becoming the new home of the Australian web series The Amazing Digital Circus.

Similar to CoComelon, The Amazing Digital Circus has gone down a storm among young audiences. The YouTube pilot of the series instantly became one of the most-viewed animated pilots on the service. Netflix’s acquisition of this series makes total sense. Look no further than the success of CoComelon, which was the most popular licensed series on Netflix in the first half of 2024.

Detroiters

Coming to Netflix: October 15, 2024

Starring Tom Robinson and Sam Richardson, Detroiters is a brilliant addition to Netflix’s comedy library. The 2017 series has a very simple premise, following two men from Detroit who try to make a living by creating low-budget commercials. It executes its premise perfectly over two seasons.

Sadly, Detroiters was ultimately axed after two seasons, although the creators expressed that the show could find a new home elsewhere. Should it be successful on Netflix, more seasons could be in the offing!

Escape at Dannemora

Coming to Netflix: October 22, 2024

Escape at Dannemora is based on the true story of 2015’s Clinton Correctional Facility escape in upstate New York. The escape brought about an enormous manhunt for the two convicted murderers. The seven-episode limited series, directed entirely by Ben Stiller and starring Benicio del Toro, gained good critic merit. It even won a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor.

While a fictionalized retelling of events, the show follows a married prison employee, Joyce Mitchell (Patricia Arquette), who becomes romantically involved with two inmates—Richard Matt (Benicio Del Toro) and David Sweat (Paul Dano)—and helps them escape. The series is a brilliant drama, complete with some outstanding performances.

What series are you looking forward to coming out on Netflix the most in September 2024?