Kerry Washington Headlines ‘Rockaway’ Movie Adaptation at Netflix

Kerry Washington is back at Netflix for her next major movie in the form of Rockaway, an upcoming adaptation of the Diane Cardwell memoir by Diane Cardwell.

The new feature film is based on the memoir, Rockaway: Surfing Headlong into a New Life, released in July 2020 by Diane Cardwell. The book is described as a “stirring story of inner salvation” and if you need a primer for the movie without reading the book, read Diane’s excellent piece on the beach in New York published in the NYTimes last year.

Here’s how Netflix has described the new movie:

“On a routine assignment, a Manhattan journalist unexpectedly discovers the transcendent power of surfing, and finds herself running from the comfortable life she’s always known towards a life of romance and self-discovery in eclectic Rockaway Beach.”

Who’s behind the Netflix’s Rockaway?

The movie is a co-production between 3dot Productions (who has a first-look deal with Netflix signed back in February 2019), Simpson Street, and Aevitas Entertainment.

Nichelle Tramble Spellman is writing the adaptation. Her prolific career includes serving as an executive producer and writer on Apple TV’s Truth Be Told as well as having worked on titles like Harper’s Island, The Good Wife and Justified.

Who’s starring in Netflix’s Rockaway?

Kerry Washington will not only perform roles behind the camera but will also headline the cast where she’ll play the role of Diane Cardwell.

Rockaway will represent Kerry Washington’s fourth major Netflix project at Netflix.

The actress starred and produced in the 2019 Netflix drama American Son which went on to score 17 million household views in 28 days on Netflix. The movie reportedly performed well in France, Africa, Mexico, and Latin America. Non-U.S. subscribers made up 46% of the total viewing.

Washington also starred in Ryan Murphy’s The Prom as Mrs. Greene which was released late last year. She’s also due to appear in Netflix’s The School For Good And Evil which just wrapped filming.

We don’t yet have any production details on Rockaway just yet but we’ll keep you posted as and when we learn more.