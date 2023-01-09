List of Canceled Netflix Original Series in 2023 and Shows at Risk

2023 has kicked off with a couple of big cancelations, which signals a potentially rough year coming up, which many other players throughout Hollywood will share. Here’s a look at the 2023 cancelations and what shows we think are at risk of being axed next.

List of Canceled Netflix Shows in 2023

1899

Canceled in January 2023

The big-budget series from the creators of DARK had big expectations and big shoes to fill.

The mystery sci-fi show was one of Netflix’s most ambitious shows in years, using state-of-the-art technology and featuring an impressive ensemble cast.

Why was 1899 canceled?

Data provided to What’s on Netflix from European SVOD analytics company Digital i suggests that the completion rate was ultimately too low and likely wasn’t growing substantially. Their data suggests only around a third of people who started the show went onto finish the title.

Inside Job

Canceled by Netflix in January 2023

The animated series Inside Job had been initially given a season 2 renewal order back in June 2022. Still, in January 2023, the creator confirmed rumors that Netflix had reversed the decision to renew.

In a statement on Twitter, the show’s creator Shion Takeuchi said:

“I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel season 2 of Inside Job. Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up. Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all. To everyone who watched, thank you for coming along on the ride. Even though I’m sad, it helps to know that there’s people out there who cared just as much about these characters as me.”

Netflix Shows at Risk of Cancelation in 2023

Now, let’s take a look at all the shows we suspect may be at risk of cancelation or have already been ghost-canceled (whereby they’re canceled but the general public isn’t ever told).

How do we qualify a show for this list? Either they didn’t perform very well using various metrics Netflix and we use to determine a show’s future or it’s been so long since the last season it’s almost certainly not returning.

Ares (Season 2)

Aunty Donna’s Big Ol’ House of Fun (Season 2)

Barbarians (Season 3)

Battle Kitty (Season 2)

Black Summer (Season 3)

Brews Brothers (Season 2)

Chad and JT Go Deep (Season 2)

Chicago Party Aunt (Season 2 / Part 3)

Country Queen (Season 2)

Dead End: Paranormal Park (Season 2)

Decoupled (Season 2)

Farzar (Season 2)

God’s Favorite Idiot (Season 2)

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Season 2)

Hard Cell (Season 2)

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 2)

Huge in France (Season 2)

Hype House (Season 2)

In From the Cold (Season 2)

It’s Bruno! (Season 2)

Jiva! (Season 2)

Justice Served (Season 2)

Living with Yourself (Season 2)

Man vs. Bee (Season 2)

Master of None (Season 4)

Medical Police (Season 2)

Murderville (Season 2)

Mo (Season 2)

Neo Yokio

Ratched (Season 2)

Russian Doll (Season 3)

Saturday Morning All Star Hits! (Season 2)

Scaredy Cats (Season 2)

Sneakerheads (Season 2)

Super Crooks (Season 2)

Super PupZ (Season 2)

The Chestnut Man (Season 2)

The Guardians of Justice (Season 2)

The Healing Powers of Dude (Season 2)

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show (Season 2)

The Last Bus (Season 2)

The Letter for the King (Season 2)

The Politician (Season 3)

The Sound of Magic (Season 2)

Uncoupled (Season 2)

Wu Assassins (Season 2)

