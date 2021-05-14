Love, Death & Robots Vol. 2 Episode 2: Ice Ending Explained

For anyone confused about the ending to the second episode of Volume 2 of Love, Death and Robots allow us to help! We’ve been covering the remaining episodes too of Love, Death, and Robots, but here is the ending explained to Ice.

In the future, humans are modded with enhancements to increase strength and endurance. The conflict between the modded and unmodded drives a rift between two brothers, who are new to a desolate ice planet, where they partake in a dangerous race with a local crew.

Ending Explained

Despite being unenhanced Sedge was able to successfully complete the race, and in the process saved his modded brother from dying after he hurt his leg. The brothers and Logan’s crew then watched in awe of the majestic beauty of the Frostwhales they just narrowly escaped being eaten by.

While helping Fletcher walk back to town, Sedge has his hat playfully stolen by one of Logan’s crew, which prompts Fletcher to immediately take off after her to get his brother’s hat back, despite his ‘injured’ leg. When the hat is thrown into the air, Fletcher gracefully catches it and lands on his injured leg. Sedge immediately realizes that his brother was never injured in the first place.

Sedge looks deeply hurt and angry for an instant, but he gets over his brother’s lie when he realizes he is no longer an outcast for being unmodded and has been accepted by his brother and Logan’s crew.

Why did Fletcher pretend to hurt his leg?

To put it simply Fletcher risked his life, and arguably Sedge’s life to make him look cool in front of Logan and her crew. None of the crew thought that Sedge had a chance in hell of outrunning the Frostwhales due to the fact he has no mods, which means he doesn’t have increased strength or endurance, all paramount to survive the race.

Not only did Sedge survive the race, but he also able to do it unmodded with his brother on his back. For an unmodded to achieve such a feat is worthy of respect from a crew of modded humans.

Fletcher’s life-threatening risk paid off, as Logan and her crew have fully welcomed Sedge into the fold despite the fact he is unmodded.

Should Sedge have walked away?

When asked if he was going to join Fletcher and hang with Logan’s crew, for a brief second it looked like Sedge was going to walk away, hurt by his brother’s betrayal. But being friendless an outcast, and likely his father’s words resonating in his ears, Sedge chooses to join Fletcher and the crew than being alone.

You could forgive Sedge had he walked away, but on a desolate ice-covered plant friends are few and far between, and finally, thanks to his brother’s efforts, Sedge now fits in with some of the locals.

