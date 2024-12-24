Luke Wilson and Greg Kinnear Movie ‘You Gotta Believe’ Sets Netflix Premiere Date

Netflix will serve as the streaming home in the United States to the feel-good sports drama You Gotta Believe, released in theaters over the summer and on VOD since. The movie will land a home run on Netflix on January 21st, 2025, for a limited time.

Based on a true story, the baseball movie tells the story of a Little League team from Fort Worth, Texas, that’s made up primarily of misfits who dedicate their season to a player’s father who is close to passing away. Little did they know that in this 2002 World Series championship, they’d actually go on to reach the finals.

Ty Roberts, whose previous credits include The Iron Orchard, The Falcon Theif, and 12 Mighty Orphans, directs with Lane Garrison behind the screenplay.

Who stars in You Gotta Believe? Luke Wilson, known for movies like Idiocracy, Old School, and Vacancy, plus a recent appearance in Netflix’s No Good Deed series, headlines the movie playing the role of Bobby Ratliff. Greg Kinnear is the other big swinger in the film, having had previous credits in movies like Little Miss Sunshine, Robots, and You’ve Got Mail. He plays Coach Jon Kelly in the movie. Sarah Gadon (Cosmopolis), Molly Parker (Netflix’s House of Cards), Lew Temple (Unstoppable), Martin Roach (The Shape of Water), and Patrick Renna (The Sandlot) also star.

Following its release in theaters in late August 2024, the movie went on to gross over $1.4M at the box office and scored some decent reviews from critics, although the scores for the film are ultimately mixed. On IMDb, the movie sits at a 5.4/10, and on RottenTomatoes, it only holds a 58% from 40 reviews.

In his review of the movie, Brian Orndorf for Blu-Ray.com gave it a B-. He said, “The picture captures youthful activity capably, and there’s an inspiring tale of teamwork in the middle of it all, giving the endeavor some emotional power as it follows a storytelling playbook.”

This is the latest pick-up Netflix has made from the distributor Well GO USA Entertainment, having recently picked up Your Lucky Day in early 2024 and others in prior years. The distributor is primarily known for distributing Asian movies specializing in martial arts films and indie titles from the USA, such as You Gotta Believe. Some of the best-known titles they’ve distributed include Train to Busan, Better Watch Out, and How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies.

