What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: December 23rd to 30th, 2024

The NFL will be the big draw for most on Christmas day, with two massive games taking place exclusively on Netflix globally featuring live musical performances by both Beyonce and Mariah Carey and lots of Netflix announcements for its 2025 slate. You won’t want to miss it! But what else do you have to look forward to? Here’s your look ahead at everything set to arrive on Netflix between December 23rd and December 30th.

As a reminder, this week is also your last opportunity to watch up or catch up on a bunch of movies and series leaving Netflix throughout January. On the first of the month alone, there are over 160 movies leaving, so we’d highly recommend checking out our list of 10 must-watch titles or the complete list of departures here.

What to Watch on Netflix This Week

Squid Game (Season 2)

Why is this week so quiet when it comes to new releases? The NFL is certainly one reason, but the other is the juggernaut Squid Game. The South Korean series is finally returning after it burst onto the scenes (neigh, exploded!) back in September 2021 – yes, it’s been over three years! Hwang Dong-hyuk returns as the creator, with Lee Jung-Jae reprising his role as Player Number 456 with brand new games with familiar deadly consequences for those who lose.

Netflix has thrown the kitchen sink at marketing the second season, so its release the day after Christmas shouldn’t be a huge surprise, but now is the time to begin rewatching season 1 if you haven’t done so already.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (2024)

Coming to Netflix: Next Monday

Two huge Warner Bros. Picture movies from their 2024 slate of theatrical releases are hitting theaters this week. The latest Godzilla and Kong movie was released on Netflix today, and next week, alongside Mad Max: Fury Road, the epic prequel Furiosa will be released on Netflix for the first time following its stint on Max.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays the role of the titular character, with Charlize Theron having previously headlined the role. It tells her story as she is kidnapped from the Green Place of Many Mothers into the hands of the maniacal Dementus, played by Chris Hemsworth. This story follows her constant run-ins with the charismatic villain in the deadly wasteland, beautifully crafted by writer and director George Miller.

Maestro in Blue (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Finally, we wanted to give a shout-out to Netflix’s first major Greek drama that’ll be wrapping up with its third and final season this weekend, having just aired in full on Greek television. It’s a series we’ve tracked over the years, and everyone who has checked it out has fallen in love with the characters, the stunning vistas, and the fantastic plot.

Not seen the series yet? Here’s what you can expect: “A musician goes to lead a festival on a scenic island, where he begins an unexpected romance and finds himself entwined in other people’s problems.”

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Note: This list primarily covers Netflix in the United States – other regions’ lineups and availabilities of titles listed below will vary.

Coming to Netflix on Monday, December 23rd

Godzilla vs. Kong (2021) – Alexander Skarsgård headlines this visual assault on the senses where you get to see Godzilla and his new rival, Kong, face off against each other in a neon-soaked city.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024)

Coming to Netflix on Tuesday, Christmas Eve

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

Coming to Netflix on Christmas Day

Christmas Gameday: Chiefs vs. Steelers (LIVE – 10a ET pre-show – 12p kick-off) Netflix Original – Netflix’s first ever live NFL game with the Kansas City Chiefs going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a halftime performance by Beyonce.

– Netflix’s first ever live NFL game with the Kansas City Chiefs going up against the Pittsburgh Steelers with a halftime performance by Beyonce. Christmas Gameday: Ravens vs. Texans (LIVE – 3p ET pre-show – 3.30 kick-off) Netflix Original – The Baltimore Ravens face off against the Houston Texans.

– The Baltimore Ravens face off against the Houston Texans. Kill ’em All 2 (2024) – Jean-Claude Van Damme action sequel about an ex-CIA agent racing against time to protect his daughter.

Coming to Netflix on Thursday, December 26th

Sorgavaasal (2024) – Bollywood movie about an ordinary man finding himself imprisoned and caught in a system of complete corruption.

– Bollywood movie about an ordinary man finding himself imprisoned and caught in a system of complete corruption. Squid Game (Season 2) Netflix Original – The long-anticipated return of the South Korean series that rocketed to the top of Netflix’s all-time most-watched chart.

Coming to Netflix on Friday, December 27th

Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year (2024) – Jeff Ross is back with a panel of comedians to run through 2024’s most memorable moments.

Coming to Netflix on Saturday, December 28th

Maestro in Blue (Season 3) Netflix Original – The third and final season of the Greek mystery/romance drama.

Coming to Netflix on Monday, December 30th

Catch! Teenie Ping: Fairs of Emotion (Season 3) – Kids animated series

– Kids animated series Furiosa (2024) – Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth headline this Mad Max: Fury Road prequel.

– Anya Taylor-Joy and Chris Hemsworth headline this Mad Max: Fury Road prequel. I Am The Secret In Your Heart (2024) – Taiwanese drama.

– Taiwanese drama. Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) – Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron star in this critically acclaimed reboot of Mad Max.

– Tom Hardy and Charlize Theron star in this critically acclaimed reboot of Mad Max. Suffocating Love (2024) – Taiwanese drama.

Want to see what's coming in the New Year? Please read our entire January 2025 preview here, or look ahead to all the 2025 releases here.