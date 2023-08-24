‘Mask Girl’ Season 2 on Netflix: Everything We Know So Far

Subscribers and critics around the world are deeply impressed with the first season of Mask Girl on Netflix. Some fans have been left to question whether or not a second season of Mask Girl is in the works. Sadly, despite its impressive start, we’re not sure if Mask Girl will be returning for a second season on Netflix. Here’s why.

Mask Girl is a South Korean Netflix Original thriller series directed by Kim Yong Hoon, and based on the webtoon of the same name by the author Mae Mi.

An office worker who is insecure about her looks becomes a masked internet personality by night — until a chain of ill-fated events overtakes her life. Based on the webtoon of the same name.

Mask Girl Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Pending (Last Updated: 24/08/2023)

At the time of writing Netflix has yet to renew Mask Girl for a second season. However, when you consider the series has only just been released on the streaming service we aren’t surprised a decision has yet to be made.

Over the next several weeks, Netflix will monitor Mask Girl’s performance. Factors such as completed viewing, hours viewed in the global top ten, and more will play a large part in any potential renewal.

There are already some early positive signs that Mask Girl is performing well. In the first 3 days of being available to stream on Netflix (August 18th – August 20th), the series amassed 2.8 million views. This equates to 19,200,000 hours viewed by subscribers.

Does Mask Girl need a second season?

This question is likely to divide opinion. With Mo-mi’s death at the hands of a vengeful Kyung-ja, the only direction the story could take is shifting the focus over to Mo-mi’s daughter, Mi-mo.

A chance of a relationship with her mother has been ripped away from Mi-mo, however, she is able to find a new lease on life when she goes to live with the parents of Ye-chun.

A second season where Mi-mo is still feeling the consequences of Mo-mi’s actions would take away her mother’s sacrifice. However, one narrative they could explore is Mi-mo’s embracing her mother’s former online persona, and taking the mantle of Mask Girl herself. Mi-mo could attempt to become a K-pop idol using her mother’s mask as a part of her act.

Ultimately, the story would suggest we aren’t going to see a second season anytime soon.

When could we expect to see a season of Mask Girl on Netflix?

If Netflix renews Mask Girl, fans would be disappointed to learn that it could be a long wait for season 2.

Shooting for the first season lasted eight months between February 23rd, 2022, and October 23rd, 2022. Mask Girl was released just under ten months later on August 18th, 2023.

This means that at the time of writing if the second season follows a similar schedule, and even if filming were to begin tomorrow (August 25th), we wouldn’t see Mask Girl return until April 2025.

A realistic release date for Mask Girl season 2 would be Q3 or Q4 of 2025.

