Netflix Bidding for Tim Burton’s ‘The Addams Family’ Series

Tim Burton looks to be following a lot of creative talent by dipping his toes in the TV business and reportedly that includes him working on a new show based on The Addams Family and better yet, it’s looking like Netflix may nab it.

Yesterday, Deadline exclusively revealed that Netflix is currently in the running for a new TV series with Tim Burton behind it.

It’s absolutely worth noting this is not yet a done deal. Deadline states “the package has multiple buyers bidding for it” but quickly adds that Netflix is the most likely to pick it up adding: “sources say [Netflix] is at the top of the list of landing the project.”

The Addams Family is a popular Halloween franchise which has seen two movies released including the more recent animated hit that released in 2019. The franchise itself is based on a cartoon by Charles Addams from the late 1930s.

Nominated for two Oscars, Tim Burton is a legendary director known for titles like Edward Scissorhands, Beetlejuice, Batman, and most recently, Disney’s reboot of Dumbo.

This isn’t Tim Burton’s first array into TV altogether though, he directed six episodes of the animated mini-series The World of Stainboy. He also served as executive producer on Family Dog and the Beetlejuice TV series.

Netflix in the US currently has the rights to the original 1991 movie which has been streaming since August 1st, 2020. Netflix also currently carries the original movie in the UK, Portugal, Spain and Hong Kong. The second movie from 1993 is currently on Netflix in the UK as is the 2019 animated movie.

Thanks for confirmation from Daniel Richtman, he revealed the project is being developed currently as a “Half-Hour Pilot”. With that said, Netflix will more than likely pick it up straight-to-series and given the competitiveness of the TV market right now, it could even be picked up for multiple seasons.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar would be the two showrunners for the series with Tim Burton’s role being the director for the entire series. All three are listed as executive producers. The series is being produced by MGM Television who are also working on Netflix’s upcoming Vikings: Valhalla series.

In the meantime, check out the Tim Burton movies on Netflix, which sadly sits at one at the time of publishing.

Would you like to see The Addams Family come to Netflix as a series? Let us know in the comments down below.