How to Unlock Netflix’s Hidden Christmas Library in 2022

Netflix’s library is expansive and features a wide range of Christmas movies, but it’s not always easy to find every title it offers. Below are the simple tricks you can find for every Christmas movie and TV show they have to offer for 2022, including some Christmas titles that are otherwise hidden.

Netflix category codes allow you to filter Netflix’s 6000+ title library (this differs depending on where you live) by splitting up Netflix’s movies and series into their specific genres. This is sometimes referred to as Netflix’s hidden library.

Sadly, there aren’t dozens of Christmas categories like there are for Halloween, but there’s still enough we can extract from the category code bible to make it worthy of a post.

Full List of Christmas Netflix Category Codes

In 2021, Netflix introduced its main category code to sort through Netflix’s Christmas movies.

That’s where you can find the bulk of Netflix’s Christmas TV and movie lineup for 2022. It comes with a preview video and special new graphics for the holiday season.

If you want to dig in a little deeper, you’ll need specialist category codes.

Below is the most complete list of the Christmas and festive category codes currently working on Netflix.

How to use Netflix Christmas Category Codes

The best way to access the list is through a web browser. You can use the links above to navigate directly to each category.

You can also add the code after the following web address:

https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CATEGORYCODE

From the web browser, you can browse and add items to your list to pick up on your TV later.

On the app forms of Netflix (on your TV or mobile), your best bet is to type in the numbers seen above to trigger the search. It’s not a perfect solution, but you may find that Netflix adds a special section throughout the holiday season.

Please note that category codes are known to be a little bit temperamental and may not work in all regions and devices. If no results return, there’s either an issue with the search or no titles that fit that description.