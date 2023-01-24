HomeNetflix NewsCodes to Unlock Netflix’s Full Korean (K-Drama) Library

Codes to Unlock Netflix’s Full Korean (K-Drama) Library

How to find all of Netflix's Korean movies and series.

by
Published on EST

netflix korean category codes 2023

Pictured: Extraordinary Attorney Woo, Squid Game, Start Up and All of Us Are Dead

Caught the K-drama bug? Then you’ll probably be wanting to dive into the full library of Korean content on Netflix but as you may know, navigating Netflix can sometimes be a chore so here’s some tips on how to binge through Netflix’s collection of Korean content.

We’ve cataloged over 3,000 of these category codes in the so-called “Netflix Code Bible,” which covers all kinds of different movie and TV genres that unlock the entirety of Netflix’s 6,000+ library.

So without further ado, here’s a list of all the specific Netflix category codes related to Netflix’s Korean library.

Sort Netflix by Korean Language

Probably the most effective way of looking through Netflix’s Korean lineup is by using the new language filters available on the website version of Netflix.

You’ll find a “Browse by Languages” tab at the top of the Netflix website. Select “Original Language” in the first box on that page and “Korean” in the second box.

Alternatively, you can click through to the full list here.

This will then provide you with the full list of Korean movies and series on Netflix.

netflix sort by language korean

Sort Netflix by Language

Additionally, for those in the United States, you can also find a full breakdown of all the Korean language content on Netflix via our library page.

Category Codes for Korean Content on Netflix

Let’s now go over some of the main Korean language category codes.

To use these codes, either type them into the Netflix search bar on your device (whether that be mobile or smart TV) or use the URL below in your web browser:

“https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CATEGORYCODE”

Main Category Codes for K-Dramas

squid game netflix originals unlikely to return to netflix in 2022

Squid Game – Picture: Netflix

Let’s begin with headline K-Drama category codes that return the most titles and will get you started on your K-Drama rabbit hole.

We’d particularly recommend the “for beginners” category code if you’re still relatively new to the genre.

Category Name Category Code
K-Dramas 2638104
K-Dramas for Beginners 2953105
K-Dramas Dubbed in English 81594537
Korean TV Programmes Based on Webtoon 2936382
Love Triangle K-Dramas 81278957
Korean TV Dramas for Hopeless Romantics 1629855
Romantic Korean TV Comedies 1461331

Additional List of Korean Category Codes

Please note: all these categories returned at least one title on Netflix in the United Kingdom – other regions results may vary.

Netflix Category Name Category Code
Cerebral Korean Movies 69250
Critically-acclaimed Korean Dramas 74382
Critically-acclaimed Korean Movies 27403
Dark Korean Dramas 69520
Dark Korean Movies 25205
Dark Korean Revenge Movies 76779
Dark Korean Thrillers 71997
Emotional Korean Dramas 69744
Emotional Korean Movies 67099
Emotional Korean TV Dramas 76730
Emotional Korean TV Shows 76533
Exciting Korean Movies 22750
Exciting Korean TV Shows 76591
Feel-good Korean Movies 89573
Goofy Korean Movies 74216
Gory Korean Movies 49608
Gritty Korean Crime Movies 47750
Gritty Korean Movies 24533
Heartfelt Korean Dramas 82219
Heartfelt Korean Movies 76181
Korean Comedies 6626
Korean Crime Comedies 77361
Korean Crime Dramas 5101
Korean Crime Movies 7210
Korean Crime Thrillers 434
Korean Animation 1462059
Korean Documentaries 63204
Korean Dramas 1989
Korean TV Dramas about Friendship 1529659
Korean Dramas based on Real Life 88762
Korean Horror Movies 6968
Korean Military Movies 90307
Korean Movies 5685
Korean Mysteries 78665
Korean Revenge Movies 19409
Korean Sci-Fi & Fantasy 859
Korean Thrillers 11283
Korean TV Comedies 88860
Korean TV Dramas 68699
Korean TV Shows 67879
Romantic Korean Dramas 16935
Romantic Korean Movies 16890
Romantic Korean TV Dramas 73705
Romantic Korean TV Shows 73567
Steamy Korean Dramas 72998
Violent Korean Movies 25442
Visually-striking Korean Movies 35193

Finally, keep an eye out on our coming soon to Netflix hub for monthly roundups of all the new Korean content on Netflix.

Codes to Unlock Netflix’s Full Korean (K-Drama) Library

Article by

Covering Netflix since 2013, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for close to a decade. Resides in the United Kingdom.

More from Netflix News

Netflix News In Your Inbox

Sign up today for free Netflix updates!
Invalid email address