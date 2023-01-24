Codes to Unlock Netflix’s Full Korean (K-Drama) Library

Caught the K-drama bug? Then you’ll probably be wanting to dive into the full library of Korean content on Netflix but as you may know, navigating Netflix can sometimes be a chore so here’s some tips on how to binge through Netflix’s collection of Korean content.

We’ve cataloged over 3,000 of these category codes in the so-called “Netflix Code Bible,” which covers all kinds of different movie and TV genres that unlock the entirety of Netflix’s 6,000+ library.

So without further ado, here’s a list of all the specific Netflix category codes related to Netflix’s Korean library.

Sort Netflix by Korean Language

Probably the most effective way of looking through Netflix’s Korean lineup is by using the new language filters available on the website version of Netflix.

You’ll find a “Browse by Languages” tab at the top of the Netflix website. Select “Original Language” in the first box on that page and “Korean” in the second box.

Alternatively, you can click through to the full list here.

This will then provide you with the full list of Korean movies and series on Netflix.

Additionally, for those in the United States, you can also find a full breakdown of all the Korean language content on Netflix via our library page.

Category Codes for Korean Content on Netflix

Let’s now go over some of the main Korean language category codes.

To use these codes, either type them into the Netflix search bar on your device (whether that be mobile or smart TV) or use the URL below in your web browser:

“https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CATEGORYCODE”

Main Category Codes for K-Dramas

Let’s begin with headline K-Drama category codes that return the most titles and will get you started on your K-Drama rabbit hole.

We’d particularly recommend the “for beginners” category code if you’re still relatively new to the genre.

Additional List of Korean Category Codes

Please note: all these categories returned at least one title on Netflix in the United Kingdom – other regions results may vary.

Netflix Category Name Category Code Cerebral Korean Movies 69250 Critically-acclaimed Korean Dramas 74382 Critically-acclaimed Korean Movies 27403 Dark Korean Dramas 69520 Dark Korean Movies 25205 Dark Korean Revenge Movies 76779 Dark Korean Thrillers 71997 Emotional Korean Dramas 69744 Emotional Korean Movies 67099 Emotional Korean TV Dramas 76730 Emotional Korean TV Shows 76533 Exciting Korean Movies 22750 Exciting Korean TV Shows 76591 Feel-good Korean Movies 89573 Goofy Korean Movies 74216 Gory Korean Movies 49608 Gritty Korean Crime Movies 47750 Gritty Korean Movies 24533 Heartfelt Korean Dramas 82219 Heartfelt Korean Movies 76181 Korean Comedies 6626 Korean Crime Comedies 77361 Korean Crime Dramas 5101 Korean Crime Movies 7210 Korean Crime Thrillers 434 Korean Animation 1462059 Korean Documentaries 63204 Korean Dramas 1989 Korean TV Dramas about Friendship 1529659 Korean Dramas based on Real Life 88762 Korean Horror Movies 6968 Korean Military Movies 90307 Korean Movies 5685 Korean Mysteries 78665 Korean Revenge Movies 19409 Korean Sci-Fi & Fantasy 859 Korean Thrillers 11283 Korean TV Comedies 88860 Korean TV Dramas 68699 Korean TV Shows 67879 Romantic Korean Dramas 16935 Romantic Korean Movies 16890 Romantic Korean TV Dramas 73705 Romantic Korean TV Shows 73567 Steamy Korean Dramas 72998 Violent Korean Movies 25442 Visually-striking Korean Movies 35193

Finally, keep an eye out on our coming soon to Netflix hub for monthly roundups of all the new Korean content on Netflix.