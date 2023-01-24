Codes to Unlock Netflix’s Full Korean (K-Drama) Library

Caught the K-drama bug? Then you’ll probably be wanting to dive into the full library of Korean content on Netflix but as you may know, navigating Netflix can sometimes be a chore so here’s some tips on how to binge through Netflix’s collection of Korean content.
We’ve cataloged over 3,000 of these category codes in the so-called “Netflix Code Bible,” which covers all kinds of different movie and TV genres that unlock the entirety of Netflix’s 6,000+ library.
So without further ado, here’s a list of all the specific Netflix category codes related to Netflix’s Korean library.
Sort Netflix by Korean Language
Probably the most effective way of looking through Netflix’s Korean lineup is by using the new language filters available on the website version of Netflix.
You’ll find a “Browse by Languages” tab at the top of the Netflix website. Select “Original Language” in the first box on that page and “Korean” in the second box.
Alternatively, you can click through to the full list here.
This will then provide you with the full list of Korean movies and series on Netflix.
Additionally, for those in the United States, you can also find a full breakdown of all the Korean language content on Netflix via our library page.
Category Codes for Korean Content on Netflix
Let’s now go over some of the main Korean language category codes.
To use these codes, either type them into the Netflix search bar on your device (whether that be mobile or smart TV) or use the URL below in your web browser:
“https://www.netflix.com/browse/genre/CATEGORYCODE”
Main Category Codes for K-Dramas
Let’s begin with headline K-Drama category codes that return the most titles and will get you started on your K-Drama rabbit hole.
We’d particularly recommend the “for beginners” category code if you’re still relatively new to the genre.
|Category Name
|Category Code
|K-Dramas
|2638104
|K-Dramas for Beginners
|2953105
|K-Dramas Dubbed in English
|81594537
|Korean TV Programmes Based on Webtoon
|2936382
|Love Triangle K-Dramas
|81278957
|Korean TV Dramas for Hopeless Romantics
|1629855
|Romantic Korean TV Comedies
|1461331
Additional List of Korean Category Codes
Please note: all these categories returned at least one title on Netflix in the United Kingdom – other regions results may vary.
|Netflix Category Name
|Category Code
|Cerebral Korean Movies
|69250
|Critically-acclaimed Korean Dramas
|74382
|Critically-acclaimed Korean Movies
|27403
|Dark Korean Dramas
|69520
|Dark Korean Movies
|25205
|Dark Korean Revenge Movies
|76779
|Dark Korean Thrillers
|71997
|Emotional Korean Dramas
|69744
|Emotional Korean Movies
|67099
|Emotional Korean TV Dramas
|76730
|Emotional Korean TV Shows
|76533
|Exciting Korean Movies
|22750
|Exciting Korean TV Shows
|76591
|Feel-good Korean Movies
|89573
|Goofy Korean Movies
|74216
|Gory Korean Movies
|49608
|Gritty Korean Crime Movies
|47750
|Gritty Korean Movies
|24533
|Heartfelt Korean Dramas
|82219
|Heartfelt Korean Movies
|76181
|Korean Comedies
|6626
|Korean Crime Comedies
|77361
|Korean Crime Dramas
|5101
|Korean Crime Movies
|7210
|Korean Crime Thrillers
|434
|Korean Animation
|1462059
|Korean Documentaries
|63204
|Korean Dramas
|1989
|Korean TV Dramas about Friendship
|1529659
|Korean Dramas based on Real Life
|88762
|Korean Horror Movies
|6968
|Korean Military Movies
|90307
|Korean Movies
|5685
|Korean Mysteries
|78665
|Korean Revenge Movies
|19409
|Korean Sci-Fi & Fantasy
|859
|Korean Thrillers
|11283
|Korean TV Comedies
|88860
|Korean TV Dramas
|68699
|Korean TV Shows
|67879
|Romantic Korean Dramas
|16935
|Romantic Korean Movies
|16890
|Romantic Korean TV Dramas
|73705
|Romantic Korean TV Shows
|73567
|Steamy Korean Dramas
|72998
|Violent Korean Movies
|25442
|Visually-striking Korean Movies
|35193
Finally, keep an eye out on our coming soon to Netflix hub for monthly roundups of all the new Korean content on Netflix.