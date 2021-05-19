Iliza Shlesinger Comedy ‘Good on Paper’ is Coming to Netflix in June 2021

Iliza Shlesinger is no stranger to Netflix, having starred in multiple comedy specials, her own sketch show, and a role in Spenser Confidential, now the New York City comedian gets to star in her own Original movie, Good on Paper. Coming to Netflix in June 2021 we’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Good on Paper, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Good on Paper is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy movie directed by Kimmy Gatewood and written by comedian Iliza Shlesinger. Prior to Netflix acquiring the global rights to the movie, Good on Paper was supposed to be distributed by Univeral.

What is the plot of Good on Paper?

After years of putting her career ahead of her love life, stand-up comedian Andrea finally meets the perfect man, Dennis. Smart, successful, nice, and rich, everything about Dennis is perfect on paper, and perhaps just a little bit too perfect…

Who are the cast members of Good on Paper?

The cast of Good on Paper is as follows:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Andrea Iliza Shlesinger Spenser Confidential | Instant Family | Pieces of a Woman Dennis Ryan Hansen Veronica Mars | Friday the 13th | G.I. Joe: Retaliation TBA Margaret Cho Infinity Train | Over the Moon | The Masked Singer TBA Rebecca Rittenhouse Once Upon a Time in Hollywood | Unfriended: Dark Web | Blood & Oil TBA Beth Dover Orange Is the New Black | The Ten | Another Period TBA Matt McGorry How to Get Away with Murder | Orange Is the New Black | Thursday TBA Taylor Hill The Neon Demon | The Broken Hearts Gallery | Love Advent TBA Britney Young GLOW | Crazy Ex-Girlfriend | Better Things Maggie Kimia Behpoornia Atypical | Abby’s | Modern Family Rhonda Steward Rebekka Johnson GLOW | This Is 40 | We Don’t Hate it Here Alli Rebecca Delgado Smith The Good Place | New Girl | Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

In total Iliza Shlesinger has appeared in 9 Netflix Originals, with Good on Paper marking the tenth Original for the American comedian.

When and where did was Good on Paper filmed?

Principal photography began on November 4th, 2019, and took place in Los Angeles, California.

What is the runtime of Good on Paper?

According to the movie’s official IMDb page Good on Paper has a runtime of 92 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

The movie has been listed with an R parental rating. In the UK the parental rating equivalent is 15.

Are you looking forward to the release of Good on Paper on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!