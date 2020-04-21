Netflix Comedy ‘The Wrong Missy’: Plot, Cast, Trailer, May 2020 Release Date

Coming to Netflix this may is the latest comedy film from Happy Maddison productions, The Wrong Missy. We have everything you need to know about The Wrong Missy including the plot, cast, trailer and Netflix release date.

The Wrong Missy is an upcoming Netflix Original comedy directed by Tyler Spindel and written by Kevin Barnett and Chris Pappas. Production was handled by Happy Maddison Productions, which was founded by Adam Sandler and responsible for other Netflix Originals such as Murder Mystery, Sandy Wexler and The Ridiculous 6.

When is the Netflix release date for The Wrong Missy?

Previously the release date for The Wrong Missy was May 8th, it has since been moved to Wednesday, May 13th, 2020.

The Wrong Missy will be available to stream on Netflix globally.

What is the plot of The Wrong Missy?

The synopsis for The Wrong Missy is as follows:

After meeting the woman of his dreams, Tim invites her to his company’s corporate retreat, only to realize he sent the invite to the wrong person.

Who are the cast members of The Wrong Missy?

The following stars have been confirmed as cast members of The Wrong Missy:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Tim Morris David Spade Joe Dirt | Tommy Boy | Emperor’s New Groove Missy Lauren Lapkus Jurassic World | Orange Is the New Black | Crashing Missy Molly Sims Yes Man | Fired Up! | Starsky & Hutch Nate Nick Swardson Grandma’s Boy | The Benchwarmers | Just Go with It Calvin Sr. John Farley Little Nicky | Get Smart | The Water Boy Rich Chris Witsake Lady Bird | Love | Drunk History Camille Candace Smith End of Watch | Gimme Shelter | Hawaii Five-0 TBA Sarah Chalke Scrubs | Rick and Morty | How I Met Your Mother TBA Geoff Pierson Dexter | Changeling | 24 TBA Vanilla Ice Cool as Ice | The Ridiculous 6 | That’s My Boy

The comedy feature film will also star WWE superstar Roman Reigns. He will be portraying the role of Mr. Smith, Candace’s husband.

When and Where was The Wrong Missy filmed?

The Wrong Missy was filmed in Hawaii and took place in late 2019.

What is the runtime of The Wrong Missy?

The runtime of The Wrong Missy is only 89 minutes.

What is the parental rating?

After watching the trailer we expect to see The Wrong Missy receive a parental rating of PG-13.

Can we look forward to more Happy Madison Productions on Netflix?

Arriving on Netflix this Halloween season is Hubie Halloween.

The feature will star Adam Sandler, along with regular actors who have been seen across multiple productions with the studio such as;

Kevin James

Steve Buscemi

Rob Schneider

Maya Rudolph

