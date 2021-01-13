Netflix’s ‘Things Heard and Seen’: Everything We Know So Far

2021 is going to be one hell of a busy year for movies on Netflix. So much so that we’ve already learned that the Original horror-thriller Things Heard & Seen is coming to Netflix at the end of April. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Things Heard & Seen, including the plot, cast, trailer, and Netflix release date.

Things Heard & Seen is an upcoming Netflix Original horror thriller, directed by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. The feature is based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear by author Elizabeth Brundage and was adapted into a screenplay by Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini.

When is the Netflix release date for Things Heard & Seen?

Things Heard & Seen is currently scheduled to be released on Netflix on Friday, April 30th, 2021.

The Original will be available to stream on Netflix globally.

What is the plot of Things Heard & Seen?

A talented Manhattan artist relocates to the Hudson Valley with her husband but begins to suspect her marriage has a darkness that rivals the history of her new home.

Who are the cast members of Things Heard and Seen?

Most of the cast has been confirmed for Things Heard and Seen, but we’re still waiting to learn which roles are being played:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Catherine Clare Amanda Seyfried Les Miserables | Mean Girls | Dear John Sheriff Stallings Karen Allen Raiders of the Last Ark | Starman | National Lampoon’s Animal House TBA Natalia Dyer Stranger Things | Velvet Buzzsaw | Yes, God, Yes TBA Rhea Seehorn Better Call Saul | Veep | The Twilight Zone George Clare James Norton Happy Valley | War & peace | McMafia TBA F. Murray Abraham The Grand Budapest Hotel | Amadeus | Mighty Aphrodite TBA Jack Gore The Kids Are Alright | Ferdinand | Billions Calvin Vayle Michael Abbot Jr. Loving | The Death of Dick Long | In the Radiant City TBA Alex Neustaedter A-X-L | Colony | Ithaca TBA Kelcy Griffin Gotham | Blue Bloods | Otherhood TBA Cotter Smith Mindhunter | You Don’t Know Jack | X-Men 2 TBA Olivia Boreham-Wing The Cat and the Moon | A Rainy Day in New York

There are plenty of returning faces from previous Netflix Originals in Things Heard and Seen.

Amanda Seyfried just recently starred in David Fincher’s passion project Mank. Prior to Mank, Seyfried previously starred in Anon alongside Clive Owen.

Rhea Seehorn has been a familiar face for fans of the Breaking Bad spin-off Better Call Saul. While not an Original in the US, the series is an incredibly popular Netflix Original for the rest of the world.

Natalia Dyer is arguably the most familiar face to Netflix Subscribers thanks to her role as Nancy Wheeler in Netflix’s flagship series Stranger Things.

When and where has production taken place for Things Heard & Seen?

Principal Photography for Things Heard & Seen began in October 2019 and took place in Hudson Valley, New York.

Will Things Heard & Seen be available to stream in 4K?

Subscribers will be used to seeing the latest Originals in 4K, and Things Heard & Seen won’t be any different.

To watch the Original in 4K you will need an internet connection capable of maintaining 25Mbps. You will also need a premium Netflix subscription, and a 4K device.

