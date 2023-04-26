Netflix J-Drama Rom-Com ‘Let’s Get Divorced’ Season 1 is Coming to Netflix in June 2023

The ten-part Japanese romantic comedy series Let’s Get Divorced is coming to Netflix in June 2023! We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Let’s Get Divorced, including the plot, cast, trailers, and the Netflix release date.

Let’s Get Divorced is an upcoming Japanese Netflix Original comedy series co-written by screenwriters Kudo Kankuro and Oishi Shizuka. The series is co-directed by Kaneko Fuminori and Fukuda Ryosuke.

What is the plot of Let’s Get Divorced?

The synopsis for Let’s Get Divorced has been sourced from MyDramaList:

Shoji Taishi is a new third-generation lawmaker who comes from a family of politicians and had a sheltered upbringing. The womanising and not particularly intelligent Taishi and his actress wife, Kurosawa Yui, who got her big breakthrough a drama series, have been married for five years. They act like a happily married couple for the sake of their work and public image, but their marriage has already broken down. Taishi and Yui barely have a conversation except when live streaming on social media and do not even see each other at home. Although they have grown disenchanted in their marriage, they cannot get divorced immediately due to pressure from their families and endorsement deals. The couple have no choice but to unite with the unshakeable goal of breaking up.

Who are the cast members of Let’s Get Divorced?

Matsuzuka Tori will play the lead role of Tokaibayashi Daishi, and actress Naka Riisa will play the lead role of Kurosawa Yui.

Matsuzuka Tori has yet to star in a Netflix original series or movie. He is most well known for starring in movies such as The Blood of Wolves, Impossibility Defense, Call Boy, and Love for Beginners.

Fans of Alice in Borderland should instantly recognize Naka Riisa as Kano Mira aka the “Queen of Hearts.” The Japanese actress has starred in multiple anime projects, lending her voice to movies such as The Girl Who Leapt Through Time, Summer Wars, and Zebraman 2. As for live-action, she starred in shows such as Tokyo MER, Cherry Blossom Tower, and Time Traveller.

Nishikido Ryo will star in the supporting role of Kano Kyoji. He has yet to star in a Netflix series but is most well known for starring in other J-dramas such as Atenshon purîzu, Ichi Rittoru no Namida, and Rasuto Furenzu.

Itaya Yuka will star in the supporting role of Inda Kaoru. Itaya Yuka will be making her Netflix debut in Let’s Get Divorced. She is most well known for starring in films such as A Stranger of Mine, The Outrage, and Sky High.

The remaining supporting cast members are Yamamoto Koji as Soda Go, and Furuta Arata as Henry K.

What is the episode count?

It has been confirmed that there will be a total of ten episodes.

Runtimes have yet to be revealed.

Are you going to be watching Let’s Get Divorced on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!