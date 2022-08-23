‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo’ Season 2 on Netflix: Renewed for Second Season

Netflix’s most popular weekly K-drama of the Summer, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, is being renewed for a second season, and is expected to arrive sometime in 2024! We’ll be keeping track of everything you need to know about Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2 on Netflix.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo is an internationally licensed South Korean law drama series directed by Yoo In Shik, and written by screenwriter Moon Ji Won.

Twenty-seven-year-old lawyer Woo Young Woo graduated at the top of her class at the prestigious Seoul National University for college and law school. Boasting an impressive memory, a wonderfully creative thought process, and a 164 IQ score. However, due to her Aspergers Syndrome, she still finds herself struggling in everyday interactions.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 23/08/2022)

Fans of the internet’s most popular K-Drama this summer will be incredibly happy to learn that Extraordinary Attorney Woo has been renewed for a second season.

Lee Sang Baek, the CEO of ASTORY had the following to say about season 2;

Thanks to the support of many people, we will produce Season 2 of ‘Extraordinary Attorney Woo.’ The goal is to air Season 2 in 2024.

Given the overwhelming popularity of the series, it should come as no surprise that a second season is happening. In South Korea, the finale saw its biggest audience share of the entire season, amassing a nationwide rating of 17.534%. Extraordinary Attorney Woo now sits in 7th place as South Korea’s highest-rated cable television drama of all time. When you take into consideration the first episode received less than 1% of the nationwide ratings, its meteoric rise is that much more impressive.

At the time of publishing, we are missing the data from Netflix for the total number of hours viewed from August 15th to August 22nd. As these dates include the final two episodes of the season the total number of hours viewed will greatly exceed the current 326,600,000 million.

Will the cast of Extraordinary Attorney Woo return for season 2?

When the announcement was made that Extraordinary Attorney Woo would be returning for a second season, ASTORY CEO Lee Sang Baek stated there are no plans to replace the cast, and if there are no unexpected changes then the goal is to bring back at least 90% of the cast from season 1.

We can expect to see the follow cast members return in season 2:

Park Eun Bin as Woo Young Woo

Kang Tae Oh as Lee Joon Ho

Kang Ki Young as Jung Myung Seok

Jeon Bae Soo as Wo Gwang Ho

Baek Ji Won as Han Seon Young

Jin Kyung as Tae Soo Mi

Ha Yoon Kyung as Choi Soo Yeon

Joo Jong Hyuk as Kwon Min Woo

Joo Hyun Young as Dong Gei Rami

When is the second season Netflix release date?

The current plan is for Extraordinary Attorney Woo season 2 to be released in 2024. We’re still many months away from learning an official release date.

We can expect filming to begin on the second season sometime in 2023.

